U.S. Open: Casper Ruud into men’s final with No. 1 ranking at stake

Casper Ruud

Norway’s Casper Ruud is into his second major final with a chance to take over the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

Ruud, the 23-year-old French Open runner-up, dispatched Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the first U.S. Open men’s semifinal on Friday. He faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz or American Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s final.

Ruud will ascend from No. 7 to No. 1 in the ATP rankings if the 19-year-old Alcaraz does not win the U.S. Open. No Norwegian man or woman has been No. 1 in the ATP or WTA rankings since they were introduced in 1973 and 1975, respectively.

Norway has been on a tear in international sport over the last two years.

At the Tokyo Olympics, it won gold medals in the men’s 400m hurdles (Karsten Warholm‘s world record) and 1500m (Jakob Ingebrigtsen), beach volleyball (Anders Mol and Christian Sorum) and men’s triathlon (Kristian Blummenfelt, who this year won the Ironman World Championship).

It then won a record 16 Winter Olympic gold medals at the Beijing Games.



Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund made FIFA’s best 11 male soccer players for 2021, the first Norwegian to do so. Viktor Hovland ascended to No. 3 in the world men’s golf rankings, highest-ever for a Norwegian.

