U.S. Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links, featured coverage

The U.S. Open is being contested June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men’s third major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage, including multiple morning and afternoon featured groups. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today.

Monday will also include the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2024 at the USGA's Golf House in Pinehurst.

Here's how you can watch all of next week's action, including "Live From the U.S. Open." Featured group information and stream links will be added as made available (all times ET). Featured group times are subject to change.

Monday:



5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony at Pinehurst

Tuesday:



9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday:



9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday:



6:30AM-5PM (USA Network): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

7:29AM-12:29PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 1

7:30AM-5PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, All Access

7:40AM-12:40PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 2

7:51AM-12:51PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 3

1:14-6:14PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 4

1:25-6:25PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 5

1:36-6:36PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 6

5-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

8-10PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Friday:



6:30AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

7:29AM-12:29PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 1

7:30AM-5PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, All Access

7:40AM-12:40PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 2

7:51AM-12:51PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 3

1-7PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

1:14-6:14PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 4

1:25-6:25PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 5

1:36-6:36PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 6

7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday:



10AM-Noon (USA Network): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, full coverage

10AM-Noon (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, All Access

TBD (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 1

Noon-8PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, full coverage

TBD (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 2

TBD (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 3

TBD (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 4

TBD (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 5

TBD (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 6

8-10PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday: