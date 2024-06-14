Advertisement

U.S. Open 2024: Watch Francesco Molinari make an ace on his last hole to make the cut

todd kelly
Sepp Straka had a hole-in-one on the par-3 ninth hole at Pinehurst No. 2 on Friday and that was no doubt cool to see.

But Franceso Molinari one-upped him late in the day.

Playing the back nine first, Molinari stood on the tee box on the ninth hole, which was playing 194 yards, at 7 over. That had him two shots off the projected cutline.

One swing later, and Molinari booked himself a couple of weekend tee times at the 124th U.S. Open.

It was quite a sight, as Molinari hit a high cut left, his ball just barely reaching the green. But then, it started on its path toward the hole and found nothing but jar.

It’s the second ace of the week and the fourth one at No. 9 in U.S. Open history.

Peter Jacobsen (2005) and Zach Johnson (2014) also aced the ninth during a U.S. Open. In fact, it’s the only hole at Pinehurst No. 2 that has surrended an ace during the U.S. Open.

