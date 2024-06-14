U.S. Open 2024: Watch Francesco Molinari make an ace on his last hole to make the cut

Sepp Straka had a hole-in-one on the par-3 ninth hole at Pinehurst No. 2 on Friday and that was no doubt cool to see.

But Franceso Molinari one-upped him late in the day.

Playing the back nine first, Molinari stood on the tee box on the ninth hole, which was playing 194 yards, at 7 over. That had him two shots off the projected cutline.

One swing later, and Molinari booked himself a couple of weekend tee times at the 124th U.S. Open.

It was quite a sight, as Molinari hit a high cut left, his ball just barely reaching the green. But then, it started on its path toward the hole and found nothing but jar.

💥 ACE ON THE LAST TO GET INSIDE THE PROJECTED CUT! 💥@F_Molinari with the ultimate do or die moment! pic.twitter.com/XoqmvaDNpi — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2024

It’s the second ace of the week and the fourth one at No. 9 in U.S. Open history.

Peter Jacobsen (2005) and Zach Johnson (2014) also aced the ninth during a U.S. Open. In fact, it’s the only hole at Pinehurst No. 2 that has surrended an ace during the U.S. Open.

