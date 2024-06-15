Advertisement

U.S. Open 2024 tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2

Ludvig Åberg leads Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry by one shot entering the weekend at the 124th U.S. Open.

Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at Pinehurst No. 2 (all times ET; click here to watch live coverage and featured groups):

  • 8:44 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala

  • 8:55 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

  • 9:06 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman

  • 9:17 a.m. — Justin Lower, Dean Burmester

  • 9:28 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu

  • 9:39 a.m. — Luke Clanton, Brendon Todd

  • 9:50 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry

  • 10:01 a.m. — Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

  • 10:12 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg

  • 10:23 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, David Puig

  • 10:39 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

  • 10:50 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark

  • 11:01 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley

  • 11:12 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger

  • 11:23 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

  • 11:34 a.m. — Gunnar Broin, Brian Campbell

  • 11:45 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

  • 11:56 a.m. — Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

  • 12:07 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard

  • 12:18 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson

  • 12:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo

  • 12:45 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott

  • 12:56 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber

  • 1:07 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

  • 1:18 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett

  • 1:29 p.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, S.H. Kim

  • 1:40 p.m. — Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith

  • 1:51 p.m. — Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia

  • 2:02 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns

  • 2:13 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Zac Blair

  • 2:24 p.m. — Corey Conners, Tim Widing

  • 2:40 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

  • 2:51 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim

  • 3:02 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon

  • 3:13 p.m. — Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy

  • 3:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry

  • 3:35 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg