U.S. Open 2024 tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2
Ludvig Åberg leads Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry by one shot entering the weekend at the 124th U.S. Open.
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round at Pinehurst No. 2 (all times ET; click here to watch live coverage and featured groups):
8:44 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
8:55 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
9:06 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
9:17 a.m. — Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
9:28 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
9:39 a.m. — Luke Clanton, Brendon Todd
9:50 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
10:01 a.m. — Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
10:12 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
10:23 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, David Puig
10:39 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
10:50 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark
11:01 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley
11:12 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
11:23 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
11:34 a.m. — Gunnar Broin, Brian Campbell
11:45 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
11:56 a.m. — Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:07 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
12:18 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
12:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo
12:45 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
12:56 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
1:07 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
1:18 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
1:29 p.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, S.H. Kim
1:40 p.m. — Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
1:51 p.m. — Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
2:02 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
2:13 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
2:24 p.m. — Corey Conners, Tim Widing
2:40 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
2:51 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
3:02 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
3:13 p.m. — Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
3:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
3:35 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg