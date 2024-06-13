U.S. Open 2024: Scottie Scheffler got a fresh haircut on eve of U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. – Scottie Scheffler, winner of five of his last eight starts, began this week as the overwhelming favorite to lift his first U.S. Open trophy.

He showed up Thursday morning looking a little different, though.

In shades of Jordan Spieth at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, Scheffler got a fresh haircut on the eve of this major championship at Pinehurst No. 2. And also like Spieth, the barber got a little aggressive with the straight razor.

Scottie somehow looks even older pic.twitter.com/8Yx5maTrGG — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 13, 2024

Scheffler teed off Thursday afternoon alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.