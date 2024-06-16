Advertisement

U.S. Open 2024 recap: Bryson DeChambeau wins second major; Rory McIlroy endures brutal defeat

Golf Channel
·9 min read
Bryson DeChambeau won the 124th U.S. Open in dramatic fashion, defeating Rory McIlroy by a stroke. Here's how the action played out on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2, where DeChambeau got his second major title and McIlroy endured arguably the toughest defeat of his career.

For the second time, the trophy is Bryson's:

Quick exit for McIlroy; no media:

The well remains dry:
This is McIlroy's 11th top-5 finish in a major — his fourth runner-up — since his last major victory in 2014.

U.S. Open - Final Round
As it played out:

  • McIlroy, leading by two shots, bogeys Nos. 15, 16 and 18, missing two par putts inside of 4 feet.

  • DeChambeau pars his final three holes.

The putt that won it for DeChambeau:

It's over!
Bryson DeChambeau is the 124th U.S. Open champion.

BRYSON!
DeChambeau hits the bunker shot of his life, from 55 yards to 4 feet.

Par for the win, but Bryson in trouble:
DeChambeau, now leading by one, is well left of the fairway, in the native area and near a tree root. He punches out into the greenside bunker.

Agony for McIlroy
After hitting his tee shot into the brush, McIlroy pitches out and then chips onto the green, leaving himself a testy par putt inside of 4 feet. He misses and drops to 5 under, one back of DeChambeau.

Bryson can't retake the solo lead:
DeChambeau misses his 18-footer at the 17th and remains tied with McIlroy at 6 under.

He knew it when he hit it:
DeChambeau hits a beauty at the par-3 17th to 18 feet.

Couldn't be any tighter:
DeChambeau pars the 16th with a two-putt. McIlroy pars the 17th by getting up and down from a greenside bunker. They remain tied at 6 under.

On Rory's miss at No. 16:

If there is a playoff ...:
The USGA employs a two-hole aggregate session and then sudden death. The players would play the par-3 17th and par-4 18th, and then rotate them.

Oh, no, part II!
McIlroy lips out a 2 1/2-foot putt for par at the 16th. Back-to-back bogeys and he's now tied with DeChambeau at 6 under.

Oh, no!
DeChambeau hits a perfect shot into the 15th and runs his 25-foot birdie putt (for the lead) 4 feet past. He then lips out the par effort and makes bogey, his first three-putt of the week. He drops one back at 6 under.

We're tied down the stretch:
McIlroy's tee shot at the par-3 15th is a low liner that darts off the green and into a poor spot. From there, he leaves himself with 31 feet for par and lags for bogey. He and DeChambeau are knotted at 7 under.

A major first for the world No. 1:

U.S. Open - Final Round
DeChambeau back within one:
Bryson drives the 316-yard, par-4 13th and skillfully two-putts for birdie to get back to 7 under. He's one back of McIlroy.

Two-shot swing in McIlroy's favor:
After another tee shot to the right and a punch out, DeChambeau bogeys the 11th. A few minutes later, McIlroy rolls in his fifth birdie of the day at the 12th. McIlroy now leads by two at 8 under par.

We appear to be down to 2 players:
McIlroy makes his third birdie in four holes, this one from 22 feet at the 12th, to tie DeChambeau at 7 under. Meanwhile, Cantlay makes bogey to fall three back.

Another fist-pumping par save:
DeChambeau continues to miss his tee shots right and continues to save par. He did it again at the 11th hole, getting up and down from the greenside bunker to remain one up at 7 under.

DeChambeau back in front:
After an incredible up, DeChambeau gets down from 5 feet at the 10th for his first birdie of the day. He reclaims the solo lead at 7 under.

Tied at the top:
Rory McIlroy makes his second straight birdie at the par-5 10th to reach 6 under and tie Bryson DeChambeau for the lead. Patrick Cantlay also birdies the 10th to reach 5 under.

They are all on the back nine:

  • Bryson DeChambeau: -6 (9)

  • Rory McIlroy: -5 (9)

  • Patrick Cantlay: -4 (9)

  • Russell Henley : -2 (15)

  • Tony Finau: -2 (11)

  • Matthieu Pavon: -2 (9)

Shipley wins low-am honors:
Going head-to-head with FSU's Luke Clanton, the Ohio State Buckeye adds the U.S. Open amateur medal to his Masters low-am trophy.

U.S. Open - Final Round
BRYSON!!
DeChambeau is pumped after an incredible par save at the eighth to remain one up.

McIlroy within one:

Nearly another ace at No. 9:

Bryson bogeys No. 4; Rory the same at No. 5:
DeChambeau went long of the green at the fourth and couldn't get up and down. His par putt lipped out and he dropped to 6 under. Momentarily one back, McIlroy's second at the par-5 fifth rolled off the severely sloped green and into a horrible spot in the native area. He needed two shots to reach the green and then two-putted for bogey to drop to 4 under.

U.S. Open - Final Round
Pavon gets it back:
After a bogey at the first, Pavon is back within three thanks to a birdie at the third. Up ahead, Cantlay bogeys the fourth to fall four back.

Opening bogey for Pavon:
Playing in the final pairing, Matthieu Pavon three-putts from 21 feet at the first to drop four back at 3 under. DeChambeau, meanwhile, made par to remain at minus-7.

Early drama:
Rory McIlroy birdies the first hole to get two back at 5 under. Bryson DeChambeau hits opening tee shot into a divot. Ludvig Åberg, the 36-hole leader who dropped five back, goes OB on the second hole.

Back-up driver for Bryson:
On-course reporter Jim "Bones" Mackay reports DeChambeau flattened the face of his driver and is using his backup head as his final round is now underway.

McIlroy and Cantlay:
The Ryder Cup rivals, who both begin the final round three back of Bryson DeChambeau, have teed off. One pairing remains.

No Hogan cap for Bryson, but ...

Remembering Payne:

1999 US Open - Final Round
Subplot:
Neal Shipley and Luke Clanton are playing together in the final round for low-am honors.

When will the leaders be going out?

U.S. Open - Round Three
How to watch this afternoon:

U.S. Open - Round Three
