U.S. Open 2024 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
This week's U.S. Open offers a $20 million purse with the winner earning $3.9 million.
The top 60 players and ties will make the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Here's an early look at how the purse will be paid out (weekend field size and final ties will adjust earnings).
FINISH
EARNINGS
1
$3,900,000.00
2
$2,160,000.00
3
$1,702,705.00
4
$1,513,220.00
5
$1,160,625.00
6
$814,435.00
7
$608,030.00
8
$544,563.31
9
$480,848.34
10
$452,691.66
11
$413,123.34
12
$381,976.66
13
$355,925.00
14
$328,500.00
15
$304,993.34
16
$285,405.00
17
$269,735.00
18
$254,063.33
19
$238,393.33
20
$222,721.67
21
$209,205.00
22
$195,690.00
23
$182,565.00
24
$170,420.00
25
$159,841.67
26
$150,831.67
27
$143,975.00
28
$137,903.33
29
$132,026.67
30
$126,150.00
31
$120,273.33
32
$114,396.66
33
$108,520.00
34
$103,231.66
35
$98,921.66
36
$94,611.66
37
$90,498.34
38
$86,581.67
39
$82,663.34
40
$78,745.00
41
$74,828.33
42
$70,910.00
43
$66,991.66
44
$63,075.00
45
$59,156.66
46
$55,631.66
47
$52,105.00
48
$48,775.00
49
$46,816.67
50
$44,856.67
51
$43,681.67
52
$42,701.65
60
$42,000.00