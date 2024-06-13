U.S. Open 2024: After opening birdie, Tiger Woods turns in 1 over on Thursday

PINEHURST, N.C. – Tiger Woods got his U.S. Open off to an ideal start on Thursday morning.

Woods pushed his second shot up right of the green at the par-5 10th hole, his first of the day, chipped to 12 feet and rolled in an opening birdie putt to move into red numbers. He’d stay there through five more holes before back-to-back bogeys knocked him back to 1 over, where he’d turn after a back-nine 36.

Woods saved par from 10 feet at the par-4 12th and 8 feet on the par-4 13th.

His first bogey of the round came after he yanked his tee shot into the native area at the par-4 16th and could only advance his approach shot 146 yards. He failed to get up and down from 74 yards, missing a 20-footer for par. He three-putted from 48 feet on the par-3 17th, missing a 10-foot second putt.

After a par at No. 18 to turn in 1 over, Woods three-putted again at the par-4 first to drop to 2 over.