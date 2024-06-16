U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2

The final round of the 124th U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2. Follow the action with this live blog:

No Hogan cap for Bryson, but ...

Today @b_dechambeau is paying tribute to Payne Stewart and his win here at Pinehurst 25 years ago by wearing this pin on the back of his cap for the final round of the @usopengolf. pic.twitter.com/XH8fQIiNo8 — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) June 16, 2024

Remembering Payne:

Subplot:

Two amateurs, Neal Shipley and Luke Clanton, made the cut. They are playing together in the final round for low-am honors.

Neal Shipley strikes first in the battle for low amateur!



He and @FSUGolf's Luke Clanton started the day tied and are paired together. pic.twitter.com/WDCGoXSxC1 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

When will the leaders be going out?

How to watch this afternoon:

