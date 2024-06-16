Advertisement

U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2

Golf Channel
·1 min read
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2

The final round of the 124th U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2. Follow the action with this live blog:

No Hogan cap for Bryson, but ...

Remembering Payne:

1999 US Open - Final Round
1999 US Open - Final Round

25 years later: How a putter switch and a tip helped Payne Stewart to U.S. Open victory

Stewart used a SeeMore putter to make his famous 15-foot par putt on the 72nd hole at Pinehurst in 1999.

Subplot:
Two amateurs, Neal Shipley and Luke Clanton, made the cut. They are playing together in the final round for low-am honors.

When will the leaders be going out?

U.S. Open - Round Three
U.S. Open - Round Three

U.S. Open 2024 tee times: Final round with DeChambeau, McIlroy, Cantlay and field

Tee times and pairings for the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

How to watch this afternoon:

U.S. Open - Round Three
U.S. Open - Round Three

U.S. Open: How to watch, TV times, stream links, featured coverage for Sunday

How to watch the 124th U.S. Open, including primary and featured-group coverage.