U.S. Open 2024 field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2

There will be 156 players in the field at the 124th U.S. Open. While there are still plenty of spots to be filled, with the majority of final qualifying still to come and some exemptions to be earned, here's a look at who is currently qualified to compete at Pinehurst No. 2, per the USGA.

The number next to the player's name indicates the category or categories of criteria by which they qualified. Click here or scroll below for the full exemption criteria list (a = amateur).

Ludvig Åberg, 21

Byeong Hun An, 21

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 21

Akshay Bhatia, 21

Keegan Bradley, 11, 21

Sam Burns, 11, 21

Patrick Cantlay, 11, 21

Wyndham Clark, 1, 2, 11, 21

Eric Cole, 21

Corey Conners, 11, 21

Jason Day, 11, 21

Santiago De la Fuente (a), 20

Bryson DeChambeau, 1, 21

Thomas Detry, 21

Nick Dunlap, 4

Austin Eckroat, 2, 21

Harris English, 2, 21

Tony Finau, 11, 21

Matt Fitzpatrick, 1, 11, 21

Tommy Fleetwood, 2, 11, 21

Rickie Fowler, 2, 11, 21

Ryan Fox, 10

Lucas Glover, 11, 12, 21

Emiliano Grillo, 11, 21

Adam Hadwin, 21

Stewart Hagestad (a), 5

Brian Harman, 8, 11, 21

Tyrrell Hatton, 11, 21

Russell Henley, 11, 21

Tom Hoge, 21

Billy Horschel, 13

Rikuya Hoshino, 16

Max Homa, 11, 21

Nicolai Hojgaard, 21

Viktor Hovland, 11, 12, 21

Mackenzie Hughes, 13

Sungjae Im, 11, 21

Stephan Jaeger, 21

Dustin Johnson, 1, 2, 6

Martin Kaymer, 1

Bryan Kim (a), 5

Si Woo Kim, 11, 21

Tom Kim, 2, 21

Chris Kirk, 21

Kurt Kitayama, 21

Jake Knapp, 21

Brooks Koepka, 1, 7, 21

Ben Kohles, 14

Christo Lamprecht (a), 17

Bernhard Langer, 3

Min Woo Lee, 2, 21

Shane Lowry, 8, 21

Peter Malnati, 13

Hideki Matsuyama, 6, 21

Denny McCarthy, 21

Rory McIlroy, 2, 11, 12, 21

Adrian Meronk, 15

Phil Mickelson, 7

Taylor Moore, 11, 21

Collin Morikawa, 7, 8, 11, 21

Grayson Murray, 21

Alex Noren, 21

Matthieu Pavon, 21

Taylor Pendrith, 13

Victor Perez, 15

J.T. Poston, 21

Jon Rahm, 1, 2, 6, 11, 21

Justin Rose, 21

Gordon Sargent (a), 18

Xander Schauffele, 2, 7, 11, 21

Scottie Scheffler, 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 21

Adam Schenk, 11, 21

Neal Shipley (a), 5

Cameron Smith, 2, 8, 9

Jordan Spieth, 1, 11, 21

Sepp Straka, 11, 21

Nick Taylor, 11, 21

Sahith Theegala, 21

Justin Thomas, 7, 21

Gary Woodland, 1

Tiger Woods, 23

Cameron Young, 21

Will Zalatoris, 21

