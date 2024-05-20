U.S. Open 2024 field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2
There will be 156 players in the field at the 124th U.S. Open. While there are still plenty of spots to be filled, with the majority of final qualifying still to come and some exemptions to be earned, here's a look at who is currently qualified to compete at Pinehurst No. 2, per the USGA.
The number next to the player's name indicates the category or categories of criteria by which they qualified. Click here or scroll below for the full exemption criteria list (a = amateur).
Ludvig Åberg, 21
Byeong Hun An, 21
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 21
Akshay Bhatia, 21
Keegan Bradley, 11, 21
Sam Burns, 11, 21
Patrick Cantlay, 11, 21
Wyndham Clark, 1, 2, 11, 21
Eric Cole, 21
Corey Conners, 11, 21
Jason Day, 11, 21
Santiago De la Fuente (a), 20
Bryson DeChambeau, 1, 21
Thomas Detry, 21
Nick Dunlap, 4
Austin Eckroat, 2, 21
Harris English, 2, 21
Tony Finau, 11, 21
Matt Fitzpatrick, 1, 11, 21
Tommy Fleetwood, 2, 11, 21
Rickie Fowler, 2, 11, 21
Ryan Fox, 10
Lucas Glover, 11, 12, 21
Emiliano Grillo, 11, 21
Adam Hadwin, 21
Stewart Hagestad (a), 5
Brian Harman, 8, 11, 21
Tyrrell Hatton, 11, 21
Russell Henley, 11, 21
Tom Hoge, 21
Billy Horschel, 13
Rikuya Hoshino, 16
Max Homa, 11, 21
Nicolai Hojgaard, 21
Viktor Hovland, 11, 12, 21
Mackenzie Hughes, 13
Sungjae Im, 11, 21
Stephan Jaeger, 21
Dustin Johnson, 1, 2, 6
Martin Kaymer, 1
Bryan Kim (a), 5
Si Woo Kim, 11, 21
Tom Kim, 2, 21
Chris Kirk, 21
Kurt Kitayama, 21
Jake Knapp, 21
Brooks Koepka, 1, 7, 21
Ben Kohles, 14
Christo Lamprecht (a), 17
Bernhard Langer, 3
Min Woo Lee, 2, 21
Shane Lowry, 8, 21
Peter Malnati, 13
Hideki Matsuyama, 6, 21
Denny McCarthy, 21
Rory McIlroy, 2, 11, 12, 21
Adrian Meronk, 15
Phil Mickelson, 7
Taylor Moore, 11, 21
Collin Morikawa, 7, 8, 11, 21
Grayson Murray, 21
Alex Noren, 21
Matthieu Pavon, 21
Taylor Pendrith, 13
Victor Perez, 15
J.T. Poston, 21
Jon Rahm, 1, 2, 6, 11, 21
Justin Rose, 21
Gordon Sargent (a), 18
Xander Schauffele, 2, 7, 11, 21
Scottie Scheffler, 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 21
Adam Schenk, 11, 21
Neal Shipley (a), 5
Cameron Smith, 2, 8, 9
Jordan Spieth, 1, 11, 21
Sepp Straka, 11, 21
Nick Taylor, 11, 21
Sahith Theegala, 21
Justin Thomas, 7, 21
Gary Woodland, 1
Tiger Woods, 23
Cameron Young, 21
Will Zalatoris, 21
Below are the 2024 exemption categories, per the USGA:
F-1. Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years (2014-23)
F-2. From the 2023 U.S. Open, the 10 lowest scorers and ties
F-3. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open
F-4. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur
F-5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)
F-6. Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2020-24
F-7. Winners of the PGA Championship from 2019-24
F-8. Winners of The Open Championship from 2019-23
F-9. Winners of The Players Championship from 2022-24
F-10. Winner of the 2023 European BMW PGA Championship
F-11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2023 Tour Championship
F-12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open
F-13. The top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024 who are not otherwise exempt
F-14. The points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
F-15. The top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024
F-16. The top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt
F-17. Winner of 2023 Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
F-18. Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking; must be an amateur)
F-19. Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
F-20. Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
F-21. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 20, 2024 (if not previously exempt)
F-22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024 (if not previously exempt)
F-23. Special exemptions as selected by the USGA