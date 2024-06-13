U.S. Open 2024: Brooks Koepka in major form after stout opening nine at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. – It must be a major week.

As Pinehurst No. 2 got to quick work ejecting players on a steamy Thursday morning, Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, remained impervious – at least through nine holes. Koepka missed just one fairway and one green in regulation en route to carding two birdies and a front-nine, 2-under 33.

Koepka’s birdies came at the par-5 fifth, from 3 feet, and the par-4 seventh, from 7 feet. His only missed fairway came at No. 5.

He missed the second green but chipped to 2 feet to avoid dropping a shot.