U.S. Open 2019 live blog: Gary Woodland drains long putt on final hole to post 65, leads by two

Thanks to some very benign conditions yet again on Friday, Pebble Beach remains susceptible to some low scores to start this U.S. Open. On Thursday, with very little wind, soft greens and the absence of the sun to dry the course out, many of the players were able to bring Pebble Beach to its knees—mostly Justin Rose, who started his U.S. Open with a six-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead. There were five rounds of 66 or better, and a total of 39 players posted rounds under par.

(U.S. Open 2019: Scroll down for the latest updates from Round 2.)

We have all the updates from Day 2 at Pebble Beach—as the morning wave is now complete, and we await the rounds of Rickie Fowler (4:47 p.m ET off No. 10), Xander Schauffele (5:09 p.m. ET off No. 10) and Louis Oosthuizen to get on the course. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm will also be getting their second rounds underway shortly.

(All times eastern)

10:27 p.m.: Utter chaos at the 18th hole. Patrick Reed, who FOX decided to show for the first time all week, was over the green in three and then hit is fourth left of the green. At even par, with the cut at +2, Reed really just needed to get out with his bogey. He then muffed his fifth shot, and this happened:

And, of course, the slow-mo version:

Never a dull moment with P-Reed, folks. He saved his double, which will be enough to make the weekend. What a way to end the second round at Pebble Beach. Leave it to Reed to keep everybody on their toes.

Check back here tomorrow for all the important updates from Day 3 at Pebble Beach, which hopefully features more chaos like we just witnessed. Anything is possible on Saturday at the U.S. Open ....

10:10 p.m.: Divot? What divot? Gary Woodland knocks it on from 217 yards and then drains a 50 footer for birdie at the ninth. He matches Justin Rose's low round of the week, a six-under 65 that puts him at nine under for the tournament, two clear of Rose.

10:07 p.m.: Sergio Garcia hits one of the shots of the week at 18, setting up the best look at eagle any player has had all day. He missed, settling for birdie to card a one-under 70. Garcia is at three under, five back. Still think you don't have a chance, Sergio?

10:03 p.m.: Let's take a look at the back nine of Louis Oosthuizen, shall we?

Not a par to be found. The way he's rolling in putts, he may grab one more birdie at 18 to go par-less on the home nine.

10:01 p.m.: Gary Woodland smashed a drive at No. 9 but got an unlucky break as his ball came to rest in a divot, leaving him with 217 to the flag. No problem for -Dubs though. He went down and got after it, finding the front right portion of the green.

10 p.m.: The sneakiest round on the course belongs to England's Matt Wallace, who is three under through 16 holes, putting him at four under for the tournament. While he's missed four of his six major cuts, the two times he's made the weekend he's finished T-19 and T-3, the latter of which came at Bethpage.

9:54 p.m.: Heck of an effort from Graeme McDowell at the last, but it just slides by the right edge. He taps in for par and a one-under 70, putting him at three under overall heading into the weekend. Not sure anyone would have believed you a year ago if you told them G-Mac would be in contention at Pebble in 2019. Great story developing.

Dustin Johnson guns his eight foot birdie putt past the hole and cleans up his par. Not to sound harsh, but that was the worst two-under 69 you'll see in some time. DJ put on a ball-striking clinic, and had he just holed a few putts he could have easily shot five or six under. If he hits the ball like that all weekend, the putts will eventually drop. Have to like DJ's chances still. He's two under for the tournament.

Phil Mickelson also settles for par, finishing off a two-under 69 that has him seven back at the moment.

9:52 p.m.: Gary Woodland was about to come back to the back at No. 8, but his putter had other ideas. He drains a slick downhill left-to-righter in the center of the cup to keep his one-shot lead at eight under with one to play.

9:50 p.m.: The adventures of Phil Mickelson continue at the 18th, where he tried to play safe with a pair of iron shots and ended up miles to the right in some wood chips. After getting relief, he hit a high lob wedge and found the green, producing a massive roar. Long birdie putt coming up, but the fact he even has a look is amazing considering where he was.

9:44 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, who doesn't have much of a history of good breaks, got one of the breaks of the week at the 18th. A poor drive from DJ down the right side was headed OB, but it took a crazy hop off the cart path and stayed in bounds. He smartly laid his next shot up and will probably be thrilled with a par.

9:42 p.m.: Looks like the cut will be two over, which knocks out some notable names like Justin Thomas (+4), Tony Finau (+4) and Ian Poulter, who was also at +4 and made a quad on Friday. Ouch.

9:38 p.m.: While we were away, Woodland saved his par at No. 7, Mickelson bogeyed the 17th, DJ FINALLY made a putt to get to two under and Louis Oosthuizen holed another birdie at the 15th to climb back to six under.

How about the fight shown by Jon Rahm? After bogeying three of his first six holes, there was potential for a Rahmsplosion, but he clawed back to post a one-under 70 and get to the weekend at three under. If he can get hot on Saturday, watch out.

9:26 p.m.: Good effort from Rory at the 18th, but it motors past. He settles for another par on par 5 and will finish with a two-under 69 that could have been much lower if not for the bogey, double bogey slip up at 13 and 14. McIlroy is five under through 36 holes.

9:23 p.m.: Woodland two-putts for birdie to get to eight under, one ahead of Rose. He's five under on his round. At the 14th, after making back-to-back bogeys, Louis Oosthuizen gets one back with a birdie to put himself at five under.

9:16 p.m.: Back at the par-5 sixth, Gary Woodland rips an iron onto the putting surface and should walk away with a birdie at worst, maybe even an eagle if he can drop a bomb. Whichever it is, he's about to grab the solo lead over Justin Rose. Huge late push from Woodland, whose best finish in the U.S. Open is a T-23, which came back in 2011 at Congressional.

9:13 p.m.: Rory just can't figure out the par 5s this week. He blocks his drive at 18 and will be forced to lay up.

9:09 p.m.: Rory's birdie putt at 17 slides by under the hole, but a par is always good at the iconic par 3. Rory heads to the 18th hole just two back of Justin Rose and Gary Woodland's lead.

9:01 p.m.: Another disappointing bogey for Phil Mickelson, this one coming at the 15th hole, after that big birdie make at the 14th. That drops Phil back to 3-under.

Meanwhile, we have a new co-leader—someone has finally caught Justin Rose. Gary Woodland birdies the par-3 fifth. The long-hitting Kansas native is playing some great golf here on Friday at Pebble Beach.

8:58 p.m.: Rory continues his surge here at the end of his round—hitting a tremendous high draw into the par-3 17th hole, just clearing the rough and rolling out to about 17 feet. He'll have that to get another birdie and trim the deficit to just one.

8:46 p.m.: RORY! How about that putter—it's lighting up here to negate those dropped shots at 13 and 14. Now Rory adds a birdie at 16 to follow a birdie at 15 to get back within 2 of Justin Rose. Wow ... incredible guts and impressive use of the putter there for Rory from off the green.

Back where Rory carded a double bogey about 25 minutes ago, the 14th hole claims another victory for a Northern Irishman. Graeme McDowell drops a shot at the par 5 to fall back to 3-under, 4 back of Justin Rose.

But Phil Mickelson, playing with McDowell, gets his second birdie in a row, this one at 14, to move to 3-under, just four back of Justin Rose and T-11.

Louis Oosthuizen just gives one back at the 12th hole, falling back to 5-under now.

8:35 p.m.: Rory holes the birdie putt after that great approach from the fairway bunker to get back to 4-under now, 3 back of Justin Rose. That feels like a huge momentum-saver for Rory as he heads to his final three holes of the day.

8:30 p.m.: A majestic 9-iron from Rory McIlroy from the fairway bunker at the 15th hole to about 6 feet will give Rory a great chance at a bounce-back following those last two holes. That's much needed for Rory.

We just saw Louis Oosthuizen join Gary Woodland at 6-under with a great birdie at 11. That's a bounce-back for the South African after a bogey at the 10th hole. Rory will hope for the same thing here at 15.

8:24 p.m.: Isn't this typical Phil? Follow a missed four-footer for par at the 12th with a holed 36-footer for birdie at the 13th? That's the way to negate that bad bogey. Phil gets it back to 2-under, just five back of Justin Rose. What a birdie for Phil.

8:20 p.m.: Utter disappointment for Rory McIlroy here over the past two holes. A double bogey at the par-5 14th—with 110 yards in the middle of the fairway—follows a bogey at 13 ... he falls back to 3-under and even for the day. All that good he did, sitting one back of Justin Rose's lead ... now he's back to where he started the day.

8:16 p.m.: Oh my ... Rory with a huge blunder here at 14. Rory's third shot sucked back off the green and all the way back behind the bunker. Then disaster strikes: Rory chunked his fourth into the bunker. Wow ... so much positive momentum here for the Northern Irishman, and it might all be undone. He'll need to get up-and-down here to avoid dropping two shots at the par 5.

8:11 p.m.: Gary Woodland's look at birdie from 12 feet at the second hole just misses, so he'll remain one back.

Meanwhile back at the 12th hole, Phil misses the little five-footer for par, which will drop him back to 1-under.

8:08 p.m.: At the 12th, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell nearly hole out from the rough in front of the green. Deft touch from both of them will give them easy pars, and McDowell will stay at 4-under (3 back) and Phil will have a good chance to stay at 2-under (5 back)

Gary Woodland continues his hot play—sticking an approach from 196 yards at the second hole to about 16 feet for a birdie that would tie him with Justin Rose atop the lead.

7:58 p.m.: Phil did as good as he could do with his chip, running it by a few feet, and he was able to make the comeback par putt. Guy is going to grind this thing out by any means possible. G-Mac drops a shot and falls back to four under, and Dustin Johnson misses a short birdie putt to remain at one under overall.

Rory McIlroy's bunker shot was a good one, but he misses his par putt on the high side, settling for his first bogey in 30 holes. He's back to five under. As for Jon Rahm, the Spaniard has battled back to even par on his round with a long birdie putt at 13. He's two under for the tournament.

7:55 p.m.: Couple of really big mistakes from Phil Mickelson at the 11th and Rory McIlroy at 13. From 89 yards at 11, Mickelson pulled a wedge right of the green and will need some short-game magic to save par. McIlroy tried to cut in a wedge from the fairway at 13 and it found the right bunker.

While all that was going on, Gary Woodland drained a birdie putt at the par-4 first to tie McIlroy at six under.

7:43 p.m.: BANG! Lefty rolls one in from 27 feet and gets back to two under for the tournament. G-Mac tapped in his birdie to get to five under, and Dustin Johnson holed his to get to one under. Three birdies on the 10th, which is playing as the seventh-hardest hole this week, is pretty decent, some would say.

Up at the 12th, Rory McIlroy preserves his bogey-free round by feeding in a 20-footer for par. Deion Sanders-levels of primetime action right now.

7:41 p.m.: Almost had some fireworks at the par-4 10th. Graeme McDowell nearly holed out for eagle with a 6 iron, and will tap in to get to five under and within two of the lead. Dustin Johnson followed with a strong approach of his own, about five feet past the hole. He'll have that to get into red figures. Phil Mickelson, still in red figures thanks to a bogey save at the ninth, finds the green and will have a lengthy look at birdie.

7:34 p.m.: While FOX was doing it's lead-in to the prime time coverage, Rory McIlroy apparently made birdie at the 11th hole. He's now six under, one off the lead of Rose.

7:30 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen gives one back at the eighth hole, giving Justin Rose the solo lead once again.

7:26 p.m.: Dustin Johnson rolls in a big-time birdie at the ninth to get back to level par, and Phil Mickelson follows with a huge bogey save to only fall to one under.

7:21 p.m.: Oh dear. From a hook lie, Phil Mickelson overcooks one well right of the ninth green and looks to be in big trouble. If anyone can pull off a crazy up and down, it's Lefty, but first he has to find the ball, which doesn't look promising at the moment. Up at the 10th green, Rory McIlroy's birdie putt power lips out and he has to settle for par. Looked good all the way, just wouldn't drop.

7:14 p.m.: Justin Rose is about to have company. After a birdie at No. 6, Louis Oosthuizen sticks one on the seventh green and spins it back to tap-in range. He has that left to get to seven under.

7:12 p.m.: Rickie Fowler has been struggling all afternoon, falling to two over through his first eight holes, but had a good chance to get one back at 18 after a great drive. Instead, he pulled one into the Pacific, and now would do well to make bogey. Rickie, Rickie, Rickie.

7:05 p.m.: Following a first-round 69, Sergio Garcia reported that he had "no chance" this week. We're not sure he currently still believes that, as he's just gone birdie-birdie at the sixth and seventh holes to get to four under.

Up ahead at the eighth green, Phil Mickelson juuust misses a birdie putt that would have tore the roof off the place. His par keeps him at two under. That's one shot back of amateur Brandon Wu, who is three under through his first six holes and three under overall.

7 p..m.: After a birdie chip-in from Jon Rahm at No. 9 to get him back to one under, Rory McIlroy two-putts for par and turns in two-under 33. He's two back of Justin Rose, who has to be thoroughly enjoying this afternoon coverage.

Joining McIlroy at five under is Gary Woodland, who just birdied the 16th hole to reach two under on his round.

6:51 p.m.: Four in a row for Graeme McDowell! He's now at four under for the tournament, three back of Justin Rose. What an incredible story this would be if the 2010 U.S. Open Champion contended at Pebble once again.

6:47 p.m.: Scott Piercy was putting out of his mind his first eight holes, but the flat stick is starting to go cold. He's now made two bogeys in his last three holes to fall to three under.

6:41 p.m.: Lot of action from the two featured groups. First, Dustin Johnson just missed eagle at No. 6, then cleaned up his birdie to get back to one over for the tournament. Then, at the eighth, Rory McIlroy rolled in a medium-sized par putt to keep it at five under overall. Back at the sixth, Phil Mickelson chips in for birdie. His ball never touched the fairway. PHIL!

And don't forget about Graeme McDowell, who has made three straight birdies to reach three under overall.

6:26 p.m.: Just as we declared it a tough afternoon at Pebble, which it still is, Rory, Rahm and Leishman all birdie the par-3 7th, making them the only group to pull that off today. (extreme Oprah voice) You get a birdie! You get a birdie! Everyone gets a birdie!!!!

6:20 p.m.: Following another par on a par 5 for Rory McIlroy at the sixth, the Northern Irishman throws a dart into the par-3 seventh, setting up a short birdie putt. If he holes it he'll climb to within two of Rose's lead.

6:16 p.m.: All of a sudden Pebble Beach is showing some teeth this afternoon. Friday has not been the birdie-fest that Thursday was, and Justin Rose's seven under 36-hole total is looking better and better by the minute. As of now, the only one close is Louis Oosthuizen, who is one under on his round through three holes, six under for the championship.

6:06 p.m.: Dustin's par effort comes up a revolution short, and his bogey drops him to two over. These first four holes are where you're supposed to gain ground, but DJ played them in two over. Could use a bounce back birdie at the fifth.

Phil Mickelson was careful with his birdie putt, somehow getting it to stop a foot short, and he cleaned up his par from there. He remains at one under for the tournament.

6:02 p.m.: DJ smartly opted to go back into the fairway on the same line his ball went into the penalty area. From there he clipped a wedge left of the hole and has work to do for his par. Before Johnson hit, Phil Mickelson wedged one a little too far past the hole and has a slick downhill putt coming up for his third birdie in a row.

6 p.m.: The search is on for Dustin Johnson's ball at the 4th hole, and it's not looking good. It looks like he'll be taking a drop and hitting his third from some thick rough. He could still save par, but bogey is looking likely.

5:54 p.m.: Couple of interesting decisions made by the afternoon marquee grouping at the fourth tee. Phil Mickelson went with 3-wood, causing everyone to hold their breath, and it paid off, fading nicely down the left side of the fairway and setting himself up with a perfect angle into the back right pin. Dustin Johnson went with driver and pushed it down the right side. As of now, it's unclear if he's in the sand or in the penalty area.

5:46 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is surging early in his second round! Phil stuck his second straight approach to three feet for another birdie—his birdie-birdie stretch has it to 1-under, now just 6 back of Justin Rose. We don't have to tell you about the history that Phil is pursuing this week ... he's doing his part early on Friday to give himself a chance here early in his Friday round.

And Rory follows the sporty birdie at No. 4 with a great bunker shot at 5 to make a par look routine. He stays 3 back of J-Rose.

5:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy makes his birdie at the fourth hole look easy, but what an impressive 3. His 3-wood nearly rolled onto the green, came to rest in an awkward position, and Rory chipped it deftly to 3 feet for the birdie. He's now 3 back of Justin Rose.

Joining the 4-under crowd is also Gary Woodland, who hit an amazing tee shot at the par-3 12th hole.

5:33 p.m.: Justin Rose's lead is now one. Louis Oosthuizen rolls in an opening birdie to get within one of the Englishman. The 2010 Open champion always tends to factor into these majors, and it appears this week is no different.

Rickie Fowler nearly joins Oosthuizen at 6-under, but Rickie's birdie try at No. 12 just comes up short. Rory McIlroy hits a great chip from an awkward stance to about four feet for a birdie after that booming 3-wood that nearly got to the green. Rory has that familiar bounce in his step early at Pebble Beach. He might threaten the lead by the end of the day.

5:27 p.m.: DJ makes an all-world par at the second hole, after he tugged his second shot way right, he hits a giant flop to about 10 feet and then cans the putt. That keeps DJ at even-par. In the same group, Phil Mickelson hit an amazing second shot to about 4 feet, and holes the putt to get back to even, and 1-under on the day. As long as Phil's around on the weekend, you know he's capable of something special here.

Rickie Fowler hit a great tee shot at the par-3 12th hole with a chance now to trim Justin Rose's lead to one.

Rory McIlroy nearly drove the green ... with a 3-wood (!) ... at the short uphill par-4 fourth hole, but his ball just hangs outside one of the bunkers before the green, so he might not have a stance. Pretty unlucky. Alongside him is Jon Rahm, who is running hot after bogeys at 2 and 3, and he just pulled his drive up against the grandstands near the green at 4. He might get a decent drop and have a chance to get onto the green.

5:19 p.m.: Rory McIlroy has another great look for birdie at the third hole after a massive tee shot, but he comes up shy with the attempt. He stays 3-under and four back.

Hideki Matsuyama's round is underway, and he starts with a birdie at the opening hole. On the telecast, Paul Azinger just said Matsuyama is undergoing a swing change, eliminating his patented pause at the top. Say it ain't so Hideki! Seems to be working so far at Pebble Beach though.

5:09 p.m.: DJ hits a good putt but just comes up shy with his birdie bid. He stays at even-par heading to the second hole where he triple-bogeyed in 2010 in the final round. Sorry, DJ. We couldn't help it. Phil, by the way, misses his birdie putt and should make the comebacker to stay at 1-over.

Rickie Fowler, starting on 10, cards an opening par to start his round. Alongside him is Jason Day, who struggled mightily on their first hole. He makes a double bogey to start his round.

5:05 p.m.: Dustin Johnson starts his round in routine fashion—hitting the fairway with iron off the tee and hitting an approach to about 11 feet. Phil Mickelson, also from the fairway, also puts it on the green, so they'll both have good chances to pick one up early.

4:57 p.m.: How about Rory's drive at the second hole? This usually plays as a par 5 -- in the AT&T Pebble Beach and during regular resort play. Rory just bombed it over the barranca where players usually lay up. To the tune of 357 yards.

He hits a great approach to about six feet above the hole for a tremendous chance at a birdie, but Rory rims out the great opportunity, and remain four back of J-Rose.

4:48 p.m.: Rory hits a great touch putt at No. 1 and nearly holes the downhill snaking birdie, but settles for an easy par. His playing partner, Jon Rahm, doesn't have such luck. Buried in the rough, his second shot found more trouble and that ends up in a bogey for Rahm to drop back to 1-over.

Rickie Fowler, teeing off just two back of Justin Rose, starts his round at 10 and finds the fairway at the difficult par 4. He's with Jason Day and Si-Woo Kim kicking off their Day 2.

Scott Piercy, after one of the best rounds of Thursday, including holding the lead for much of the day, is continuing his good play so far on Friday, as he's now 5-under through his first four holes and two back of Justin Rose.

4:42 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm have just kicked off their second rounds off the first tee, with Rory being the only player among those to hit the fairway. His approach takes a huge hop past the hole—perhaps a sign that things are firming up here at Pebble Beach this afternoon.

4:26 p.m.: On an impressively consistent day for Tiger Woods on Friday, he stumbles at Pebble's difficult eighth and ninth holes—his only two bogeys of the day—to fall back to even-par for the tournament. That's a one-over 72 for Tiger Woods, who will finish his round seven shots behind Justin Rose, who cards a one-under 70 to back up a first-round 65.

Rose's putter wasn't hot like it was on Thursday (where he had a remarkable 22 putts), but the putter didn't need to be so hot to maintain his lead. Justin Rose's 65-70 start leaves him with a two-shot lead at the moment, clear of Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Aaron Wise and Sepp Straka, who just drove the green at the par-4 fourth hole and made birdie to join the group at 5-under.

Jordan Spieth had 12 one-putts at Pebble on Friday, but one of them won't be at his 18th hole of the day (the ninth). From a really tough lie behind the green in the thick cabbage, Spieth's par save from about 23 feet misses, dropping him to 1-under for the day.

4:21 p.m.: That's one of the best pitch shots we'll see on Friday—Tiger, from 54 yards out, hits a high flop shot that lands on the front of the green, and rolls about six feet by the hole. This would be a tremendous save for Tiger to end his round.

4:14 p.m.: Tiger misses the fairway at the ninth hole, finding the left fairway bunker at his last hole of the day. He'll need to hit a strong approach here from 236 yards to avoid dropping another shot coming in here. Tiger's had 30 putts on his round heading into his 18th hole of the day (the ninth). But it will be an errant iron shot at the eighth hole, and if he fails to make par from the fairway bunker, a pulled drive, that results in a couple closing bogeys for Tiger.

Tiger's shot from 236 yards out, not being able to reach the green at this par 4, chooses an 8-iron to lay up, but he leaves his ball in the rough. He'll need to get up and down from 54 yards out to avoid dropping his second straight shot coming in.

4:07 p.m.: Tiger had the only bogey-free round on the course until just now at the eighth hole. The errant second shot led to a 20-footer downhill, and he comes up short for his first dropped shot of the day. And it's his first bogey in his last 30 holes.

Funny enough, Tiger had a chance to card his first bogey-free round in a U.S. Open since his final round at Pebble Beach in 2000. It wasn't to be—Tiger falls to 1-under and even for the day heading to the ninth tee, their last of the day. J-Rose and Spieth made strong par saves.

4:04 p.m.: Brooks Koepka starts the defense of his back-to-back U.S. Open titles with two straight rounds of 69, putting him at 4-under for the tournament, which is currently 3 back of Justin Rose. For anyone wondering how Koepka would fare at Pebble Beach, he's answered that question: He'll be firmly part of the story come Saturday.

4:00 p.m.: Anddd we have Tiger's worse iron shot of the day here at the ultra-difficult eighth hole. Tiger hits a short, swipey iron in front of the green, just barely hanging in the rough before it would've trundled down the cliff. He's going to have a really tough up-and-down upcoming to save par.

3:56 p.m.: Tiger, Rose and Spieth all find the fairway at the par-4 eighth hole. Spieth made sure to double check with caddie Michael Greller how far he had to run out of the fairway, like he did yesterday.

3:50 p.m.: That's the 15th par for Tiger Woods on Friday at Pebble Beach, another two-putt for Tiger. He's lost 1.28 strokes on the greens today, not necessarily a stat you'd expect to hear about Tiger at Pebble Beach, where he owned these greens in 2000. Tiger's had one of his most consistent iron rounds of his season, but it's his putter that hasn't let him rise up the leader board. He heads to the difficult eighth hole still at 2-under. Justin Rose misses his birdie look, too, so he stays at 7-under, good for a two-shot lead.

3:45 p.m.: Yet again, Tiger Woods misses a birdie opportunity and will settle for his 14th par of the day. Pars are usually good at a U.S. Open (and they are), but Tiger had a chance to make a bit of a move on Friday—and his birdie tries have just missed. Tiger and Rose just hit the green at the par-3 seventh, about 35-40 feet short of the hole at the seventh. Spieth missed it to the left.

Francesco Molinari had it to 5-under after his chip-in at the par-3 seventh hole, but a bad second shot at the eighth hole into the hazard results in a double bogey for the Italian. He moves back to 3-under.

3:34 p.m.: Justin Rose's short game will be tested at the sixth, as his second shot sailed short right of the green, and jumped into the front part of the sand. He'll have an awkward lie but a decent amount of green to work with upcoming.

Tiger hit a 5-wood approach at No. 6 from 265 and comes up about 20 yards short. He'll have a pitch shot upcoming and a chance to get up and down for just his second birdie of the day.

3:26 p.m.: Justin Rose's tee shot at the par-5 sixth hole hooks way left, but may have gotten a bit fortunate. It's up near where the gallery stands left of the fairway bunkers, and the grass could be trampled down up there. So that's actually a decent angle to this dramatic green up the cliff at 6.

3:21 p.m.: Another chip-in for Francesco Molinari on Friday! This one comes at the seventh hole for Molinari, whose ball had got caught up in the thick rough behind the hole. He chips that in to get within two of Justin Rose, tying a large group at 5-under.

{#twitter: https://twitter.com/usopengolf/status/1139614843470618624]

His playing partner is starting to heat up, too. Brooks Koepka rolls in a birdie putt at No. 7 to get to 4-under, now three back of Justin Rose's lead. Don't look now, but the two-time defending U.S. Open champ is FIRMLY in the mix.

3:17 p.m.: Another birdie putt, another par for Tiger Woods. It's a litany of pars for Tiger, with just one birdie, so Tiger will remain 2-under. His putter will just not catch fire. The birdie bid here was a decent chance with great speed.

3:11 p.m.: Tiger hits another stellar iron shot (he hasn't missed many, if any, all day) to about 25 feet at the par-3 fifth hole for another birdie look. That's a stark difference to Tiger's tee shot on Thursday, which led to a double bogey.

A couple of the early rounds are starting to come in the clubhouse. One of which is Aaron Wise, who shot an even-par 71 to remain at 7-under, which is 2 back of Justin Rose's lead and tied with Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen.

Chez Reavie finished up a second-round 70 to get to 4-under for the tournament, firmly in the thick of things. And a couple low rounds on the course right now are: Chesson Hadley (-4 for the tournament, playing his 18th hole); Henrik Stenson (-4 on the tournament, also playing the last hole); Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar, who are both playing the 16th hole as they're 3-under.

3:06 p.m.: Tiger's putter stays cold in his second round, missing yet another golden opportunity for a birdie. That's a surprise here at the fourth hole—Jordan Spieth had a putt from a very similar spot just before Tiger, and Spieth made the birdie putt.

Spieth gets to 2-under for the tournament, which is now 5 back of Justin Rose, who just bogeyed the fourth hole, missing the seven-footer for par after that errant tee shot. Tiger saved his par to remain 2-under heading into the par-3 fifth hole where Tiger made a costly double bogey on Thursday.

3:01 p.m.: What a recovery by Justin Rose here at 4. After his drop, Rose places his third shot perfectly, spinning back off the green to about 7 feet for the potential par save. That'd be a huge momentum-saver for J-Rose here.

Tiger meanwhile has another great look for birdie from about 7 feet here at 4.

2:56 p.m.: Justin Rose might be coming back to the field a little bit here at the fourth hole. His tee shot went way right, down the cliff and into an ice plant—he's going to take a drop for an unplayable lie here. As his ball sailed off the tee, he looked back and said a camera went off in his backswing, causing the errant shot. Regardless of the reason, Rose now finds himself in his biggest gut check moment of the tournament.

2:46 p.m.: Three pars at the third hole for Rose, Tiger and Spieth as the group heads to the fourth tee. Tiger and Rose just came up short of the green and made tidy up-and-downs.

2:38 p.m.: Tiger hits one of his first errant tee shots of the day, just his second missed fairway, as his fairway wood flails out to the right. It misses the fairway bunkers and looks like it's sitting up in the rough. Potential flier lie.

Watch out for Francesco Molinari! The Open champion just chipped in at the fourth hole to get to 4-under—which is four back of Justin Rose, who rolled in his birdie at the second hole. Molinari's game wasn't exactly sharp on his front nine, as he was in the rough a bunch all morning. And he's hit just 3 of 13 greens in regulation on his round. But a birdie at 18 and now at 4 has Molinari firmly in the mix of this championship.

And ... moving the opposite way is Molinari's Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter ... wow.

2:31 p.m.: Tiger's great look for birdie from 13 feet at the second hole just slides by to the left side. That was a great opportunity to get his first birdie since the 11th hole. Not so much.

Spieth saves bogey after that adventure back at 2.

2:26 p.m.: Rakegate might become a thing at the second hole. Jordan Spieth was in the right fairway bunker, and his 6-iron from the sand nailed a rake sitting outside the bunker. When have you ever seen that? The ball advanced only about 3 yards, and Spieth has to pitch out from the wispy grass now. Wow ... what a bad break for Spieth.

Tiger hits a terrific approach from 207 yards out to about 12 feet, with one of his best looks for birdie on the past couple holes. Maybe it's time he gets one to go in.

Justin Rose hits one inside Tiger, and he'll have about 4 feet for a bounce-back birdie. The guy can't miss!

2:18 p.m.: Tiger finds the fairway with his fairway wood at the long par-4 second hole. The tee ball cut off the left fairway bunkers today, unlike yesterday when he found the island, wispy grass in between the fairway bunkers.

Justin Rose also finds the fairway with his driver after the bogey at No. 1. Spieth's driver just found the right fairway bunker.

2:13 p.m.: It's just the second bogey of the week—and first of the day—for Justin Rose here at the first hole. His seven-footer just horseshoed out of hole, dropping Rose back to 7-under, and cutting his lead to just 2 shots. Tiger's birdie try from 20 feet never really scared the hole, but it's an easy par for him, and Spieth. They're both at 2-under for the tournament.

2:07 p.m.: Tiger finds the green on the right hand-side, about 25 feet from this back-left hole location. He'll have a birdie putt upcoming.

Justin Rose could only advance his second shot about 80 yards, so he had 69 yards for his third shot. He hits it to about 7 feet for a good chance to save par.

2:02 p.m.: Tiger Woods hits another great iron shot—this one off the first tee as this featured group heads to their second nine of the day (the front). Tiger hasn't missed many irons all round, and there's another one in the middle of the fairway for the 15-time major champion.

Justin Rose found the deep rough with his iron off the tee, so he'll be hard-pressed to find the green from there.

1:55 p.m.: From 20 feet, Tiger just misses again, this time just left of the hole, and he settles for another par and a one-under 35 on his opening nine. The way he hit the ball, it probably could have been two or three under—his putter hasn't gotten hot yet.

Justin Rose got up and down for birdie from the front bunker at 18, extending his lead to three, getting to 8-under, now good enough for a three-shot lead after Matt Kuchar double-bogeyed the 10th and Chesson Hadley bogeyed the third (his 12th). Rose has never entered the weekend under par at a U.S. Open in his career. Looking like that's going to change.

No, we didn't forget about Spieth, who two-putted for his birdie and a three-under 33 to tie Woods at two under overall. Right back in it.

1:43 p.m.: Tiger opts for the tactical route at 18, hitting 3-wood and then laying up to a yardage he likes. Spieth gives it a go and rips a cut 3-wood that rolls through the green, but should set him up with a two-putt birdie. Rose goes for it in two as well, though he blocks his short and right into the bunker.

Tiger went up ahead when all this was going on and was ready to go. From 125 yards, he tugs a wedge a bit, but safely finds the green pin high.

1:32 p.m.: Tiger gunned his putt off the right edge at 17, rolling it five feet past the hole. He made the comebacker to stay at two under. Would love a birdie at 18 to turn in 34. Bold statement on our part.

Rose continues to get up and down from wherever he pleases, while Spieth put his bunker shot close but missed his par putt and drops back to one under. Koepka makes his par at 18 to turn in 36 and stay at two under, while Molinari makes birdie to get back to level par for the day, three under for the tournament. Viktor Hovland posted a two-over 38, which drops him to even par overall.

1:22 p.m.: After a bit of a wait, Spieth strikes first and No. 17 and pulls it short and left. Rose comes up short as well, joining Spieth in the bunker. Did Tiger learn anything? You bet. He takes 5 iron and throws a DART just left of the flag, setting up a very good look at birdie. Ahead at the 18th, Francesco Molinari finds the green in two, while Koepka comes up short in the front bunker. That's a tough spot today with a front right pin location.

1:12 p.m.: Tiger makes it look easy, fluffing a chip to less than a foot and saving par. Rose misses his birdie try on the low side, leaving him with six feet for a par. He drilled it, keeping his run of no three putts alive. From seven feet, Spieth holes his fourth birdie of the day and gets back to two under overall.

Up at 17, Brooks Koepka three-putts from 71 feet and falls back to two under.

1:07 p.m.: Tiger finds another fairway at 16, but makes a huge mistake with his approach by pulling it left of the green with a back left pin. Going to require at great effort to get up and down for par. Meanwhile, Spieth sticks one to around 10 feet with a 7 iron and Rose finds the front right part of the green with an 8 iron.

1:01 p.m.: What a wild front nine for Chesson Hadley. He made five birdies, a double and one bogey to card a two-under 34, putting him at five under for the tournament.

12:57 p.m.: Another good effort from deep for Tiger that just misses on the left side and he settles for par. Spieth left his chip well short, then made a downhill left-to-righter for par. Last to putt was Rose, and it was worth the wait. The Englishman holes his first birdie of the day to move to seven under.

Back at No. 7, Matt Kuchar makes his third birdie of the day to pull within two of the lead.

12:50 p.m.: After six straight pars to begin his round, Brooks Koepka holes his first birdie of the day at the 16th to reach three under. He's three back of Rose, who just stuck one at the 15th. Tiger followed with his second, hooking one in with a 9 iron but coming up short and leaving himself with a long birdie try. Spieth, who had just a wedge in, overcooked it and his ball one-hopped off the back of the green. Exactly what he didn't want.

12:42 p.m.: Spoke too soon for Spieth, who missed his short par try. Tiger holed his to stay at two under, and Rose two-putted from 15 feet to keep his one-shot lead at six under. Spieth cleans up his bogey to drop back to one under.

12:39 p.m.: Woods and Spieth both play high lobs and check them up a few feet from the hole. Looks like they will both escape.

12:35 p.m.: Bunch of layups from the marquee group at No. 14, and Spieth goes first with his third, spinning it off the green and calling it a "full-stroke penalty." Tiger Woods does almost the exact same thing, and they are both back down in the fairway and now have to get up and down for par from a tough spot. Justin Rose learned from those two shots and played it well left of the pin and is pin high.

12:19 p.m.: Tiger's birdie effort just slides past the left edge at No. 13, keeping him a two under. He's now tied with Spieth, who just rolled in his third birdie of the morning from off the back of the green. What a start for Jordan.

12:10 p.m.: The par-4 15th is one of the more gettable holes at Pebble Beach, and somehow Chesson Hadley just double-bogeyed it. He's goes from six under to four under in an instant.

In the least surprising news of the morning, Matt Kuchar is creeping up the leader board. He just made his second birdie in his first four holes to get to four under.

12:02 p.m.: Justin Rose continues to put on a short-game clinic. After hitting his tee shot in the front bunker at No. 12, he splashes one out softly and it rolls just a few feet past the hole, setting up an easy par save. Jordan Spieth chips one to tap-in range as well, while Tiger two-putts from long range for his par.

11:55 a.m.: For reasons that may never be explained, FS1's featured group coverage rolled out that Cedric the Entertainer piece yet again instead of showing us Tiger's drive at the 11th. Just a WILD move. But when they caught up with Woods, he was hitting another one close at 11, and this time he buried the putt to reach two under.

Huge make. Same goes for Spieth, who has gone birdie-birdie to get to one under. Rose makes a nice par save to stay at six under, which is now tied for the lead with Chesson Hadley, who just made his third birdie on his opening nine holes at the par-5 14th.

11:43 a.m.: There is some serious grinding going on in the group a few holes ahead of Woods-Spieth-Rose. Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Francesco Molinari have all started par-par-par.

11:38 p.m.: Justin Rose takes his two-putt par and clears the stage for Spieth and Woods. Spieth opens with a birdie conversion to get to level par for the tournament, while Tiger's short birdie effort never had a chance. Feels like a missed opportunity there.

11:32 a.m.: After a very poor day with his irons on Thursday, Tiger stripes his second at No. 10, landing it short of the green and bouncing it on to inside 10 feet. What a start this would be...

11:24 a.m.: The morning wave's main event—Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth—are off and running on Day 2. Spieth, who needs something low at one over overall, finds the fairway at 10 with a driver. Rose, the solo leader, splits the fairway with the driver as well. Last but not least was Woods, decked out in an all blue outfit. He also finds the short stuff with a driver. Let's get it on!

11:16 a.m.: After a par at 11, Chesson Hadley makes his second birdie in his first three holes to move to five under at the 12th. Real strong start for Hadley, who is playing in just his second U.S. Open. Aaron Wise also gets a circle on the card with a birdie at No. 5, which gets him back to level par for the round and five under overall.

10:51 a.m.: Featured coverage is about to get underway on the U.S. Open and FS1 app, but for now we'll just provide a quick leader board update. Aaron Wise, one of the surprise contenders following his first-round 66, is one over through three holes on Friday, putting him at four under for the tournament. Chesson Hadley, who quietly shot a 68 on Thursday, just birdied the 10th hole, his first hole of the day, to reach four under as well. Nate Lashley is off to a tough start at two-over through four holes, dropping him to two under overall.

