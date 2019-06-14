U.S. Open 2019: Jordan Spieth hits bunker shot off hidden rake, has classic exchange with his caddie

Jordan Spieth's wild ride around Pebble Beach on Friday hit an unexpected bump in a bunker. Well, sort of.

Spieth was in a fairway bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open when his low second shot barely cleared the lip and immediately came to a stop in the thick grass. But the three-time major champ quickly determined the culprit. A. . . rake? Check it out:

And here's a slo-mo look. While the shot may have caught the rake, that ball wasn't going very far.

The odd occurrence could reignite the "where should golfers put rakes?" debate. It also set off a slew of tweets joking that Spieth blamed caddie Michael Greller for the rake's placement. The previous day, mics picked up Spieth taking his frustration out on Greller on the eighth hole. Spieth didn't appear to point the finger at Greller this time, but their exchange was still classic.

Spieth: "OH, it hit the rake! OH, there's a rake there."

Greller: "There is a rake there."

Hey, you can't argue with facts.

Spieth chopped his next shot out of the high stuff, then hit his third to 15 feet and made the putt for a remarkable bogey. After starting his round on the back nine, it was his third bogey to go against five birdies and just three pars over an eventful first 11 holes. In any event, watch out for rakes out there, people. They'll get you.

"If I had seen it, I would have moved it. I was trying to clear it higher, anyways, but you don't really see that every day. I don't know where the ball would have ended up. Tough break after it hit the rake," said Spieth, who wound up shooting a two-under-par 69 that included seven birdies and five bogeys. "It was really, actually a great bogey that helped me keep the momentum going."

