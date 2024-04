U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials 2024 Results

Results from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials at Penn State University, where wrestlers advance from Friday's challenge tournament into Saturday's best-of-three championship series to determine qualifiers for the Paris Games ...

Women's Freestyle

50kg

Challenge Semifinals: Audrey Jimenez def. Erin Golston

Challenge Semifinals: Sage Mortimer def. Samara Chavez

Challenge Final: Audrey Jimenez-Sage Mortimer

Saturday's Championship Series: Sarah Hildebrandt vs.

53kg

Challenge Semifinals: Areana Villaescusa def. Vayle Baker

Challenge Semifinals: Haley Augello def. Katie Gomez

Challenge Final: Haley Augello-Areana Villaescusa

Saturday's Championship Series: Dom Parrish vs.

57kg

Challenge Semifinals: Xochitl Mota-Pettis-Alex Hedrick

Challenge Semifinals: Jacarra Winchester-Abigail Nette

Challenge Final:

Saturday's Championship Series: Helen Maroulis vs.

62kg

Challenge Semifinals: Jen Page-Mallory Velte

Challenge Semifinals: Macey Kilty-Adaugo Nwachukwu

Challenge Final:

Saturday's Championship Series: Kayla Miracle vs.

68kg

Challenge Semifinals: Forrest Molinari def. Aine Drury

Challenge Semifinals: Alex Glaude def. Reese Larramendy

Challenge Final: Alex Glaude-Forrest Molinari

Saturday's Championship Series: Amit Elor vs.

76kg

Challenge Semifinals: Kennedy Blades def. Dymond Guilford

Challenge Semifinals: Yelena Makoyed def. Kylie Welker

Challenge Final: Kennedy Blades-Yelena Makoyed

Saturday's Championship Series: Adeline Gray vs.

Men's Freestyle

57kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Challenge Semifinals: Spencer Lee def. Zane Richards

Challenge Semifinals: Daton Fix-Thomas Gilman

Saturday's Championship Series: Spencer Lee-

65kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Challenge Semifinals: Nick Lee-Andrew Alirez

Challenge Semifinals: Zain Retherford-Jesse Mendez

Saturday's Championship Series:

74kg

Challenge Semifinals: Jordan Burroughs def. Mitchell Mesenbrink

Challenge Semifinals: Jason Nolf def. Jarrett Jacques

Challenge Final: Jordan Burroughs-Jason Nolf

Saturday's Championship Series: Kyle Dake vs.

86kg

Challenge Semifinals: Aaron Brooks-Alex Dieringer

Challenge Semifinals: Zahid Valencia-Chance Marsteller

Challenge Final:

Saturday's Championship Series: David Taylor vs.

97kg

Challenge Semifinals: Kollin Moore def. J'den Cox

Challenge Semifinals: Isaac Trumble def. Johnathan Aiello

Challenge Final: Kollin Moore-Isaac Trumble

Saturday's Championship Series: Kyle Snyder vs.

125kg

Challenge Semifinals: Hayden Zillmer def. Dom Bradley

Challenge Semifinal: Nick Gwiazdowski def. Greg Kerkvliet

Challenge Final: Nick Gwiazdowski-Hayden Zillmer

Saturday's Championship Series: Mason Parris vs.

Greco-Roman

60kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Challenge Semifinals: Ildar Hafizov def. Sammy Jones

Challenge Semifinal: Dalton Roberts def. Max Black

Saturday's Championship Series: Dalton Roberts-Ildar Hafizov

67kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Challenge Semifinals: Alejandro Sancho def. Pat Smith

Challenge Semifinals: Ellis Coleman def. Xavier Johnson

Saturday's Championship Series: Ellis Coleman-Alejandro Sancho

77kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Challenge Semifinals: Kamal Bey-RaVaughn Perkins

Challenge Semifinals: Aliaksandr Kikinou-Benji Peak

Saturday's Championship Series:

87kg

Challenge Semifinals: John Stefanowicz def. Mahmoud Sebie

Challenge Semifinals: Payton Jacobson def. Zachary Braunagel

Challenge Final: John Stefanowicz-Payton Jacobson

Saturday's Championship Series: Spencer Woods vs.

97kg

Challenge Semifinal: Joe Rau def. David Orndoff

Challenge Semifinal: Nicholas Boykin def. Diante Cooper

Challenge Final: Joe Rau-Nicholas Boykin

Saturday's Championship Series: Alan Vera vs.

130kg

Challenge Semifinal: Adam Coon def. Donny Longendyke

Challenge Semifinal: Aden Attao def. Courtney Freeman

Challenge Final: Adam Coon-Aden Attao

Saturday's Championship Series: Cohltun Schultz-

