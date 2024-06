U.S. Olympic women’s field hockey named, includes multiple Central Pa. athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WHTM) – The 16-athlete roster for the United States Women’s Field Hockey Team was named today and over over half of the roster hails from Pennsylvania.

Nine of the 16 athletes who will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics are from the Keystone State. Many of the athletes are from the Midstate, including co-captain Ashley Hoffman from Mohnton, Berks County.

The full 2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team is as follows:

Kelsey Bing – Houston, Texas – Stafford University

Leah Crouse – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Duke University/University of Maryland

Brooke DeBerdine – Millersville, Pennsylvania – University of Maryland

Emma DeBerdine – Millersville, Pennsylvania – University of Maryland

Phia Gladieux – Oley, Pennsylvania – Penn State

Amanda Golini – Randolph, New Jersey – Lafayette College

Ally Hammel – Duxbury, Massachusets – Boston University

Ashley Hoffman – Mohnton, Pennsylvania – University of North Carolina

Karlie Kisha – Hamburg, Pennsylvania – University of Connecticut

Kelee Lepage – Honey Brook, Pennsylvania – University of Maryland

Ashley Sessa – Schwenksville, Pennsylvania – Northwestern University

Meredith Sholder – Fleetwood, Pennsylvania – University of North Carolina

Abby Tamer – Dexter, Michigan – University of Michigan

Megan Valzonis – San Diego, California – University of California

Beth Yeager – Greenwich, Connecticut – Princeton University

Maddie Zimmer – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Northwestern University

Provisional Athletes:

Sanne Caarls – Nieuw-Vennep, Netherlands

Jenny Rizzo – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Penn State

Cassie Sumfest – Lewisburg, Pennsylvania – North Carolina

The U.S. Olympic women’s field hockey team missed the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and has undergone major changes. Every athlete on the roster will be making their Olympic debut in Paris.

The then No. 15 USA upset No. 6 India in the 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier this past January and then went on to top No. 19 Italy and No. 10 New Zealand to make the semifinals. They trailed in the semifinal matchup against No. 9 Japan before coming back to earn the 2-1 win and punch their ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Schedule is as follows:

Date Game Time Sat., July 27 Argentina vs. USA 1:45 PM Mon., July 29 Spain vs. USA 7:15 AM Wed., July 31 Australia vs. USA 7:15 AM Thurs., August 1 USA vs. Great Britain 11:00 AM Sat., August 3 UAA vs. South Africa 7:15 AM Mon., August 5 Quarterfinals Wed., August 7 Semifinals Fri., August 9 Final

