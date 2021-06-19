Results from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the Tokyo Games in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to make the team …

Men’s Shot Put

1. Ryan Crouser — 23.37 meters WR

2. Joe Kovacs — 22.34

3. Payton Otterdahl — 21.92

4. Darrell Hill — 21.89

5. Josh Awotunde — 21.84

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results originally appeared on NBCSports.com