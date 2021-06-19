U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results
Results from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for the Tokyo Games in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to make the team …
Men’s Shot Put
1. Ryan Crouser — 23.37 meters WR
2. Joe Kovacs — 22.34
3. Payton Otterdahl — 21.92
4. Darrell Hill — 21.89
5. Josh Awotunde — 21.84
