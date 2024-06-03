U.S. Olympic tennis qualifiers for Paris take shape at French Open

With the French Open being the last tournament in Olympic tennis qualifying, the U.S. team for Paris is becoming clearer, though it is not expected to be officially named until later this month.

In women's singles, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys mathematically clinched Olympic qualification during the French Open, joining the previously qualified Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Qualified players sometimes opt out of the Games — this year tennis will also be held at Roland Garros — to prioritize hard court tournaments in the U.S. instead.

If any of Gauff, Pegula, Collins or Keys opt out, Emma Navarro is next in line to take an Olympic singles spot. A nation can qualify no more than four players per gender in singles.

For the U.S. men, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton mathematically clinched Olympic spots before the French Open.

Shelton decided before Roland Garros that he will not play the Olympics, according to the International Tennis Federation and U.S. coach Bob Bryan. That would open up a spot.

Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda went into the French Open as the front-runners to clinch the last two available men's singles spots (including the one ceded by Shelton). And they did mathematically secure those spots last Thursday.

Chris Eubanks is next in line to make the team if one of Fritz, Paul, Tiafoe or Korda opts out.

Olympic tennis entries are due by June 19.

Up to two more U.S. men and U.S. women can be added to compete in doubles and mixed doubles only with priority given to players ranked in the top 10 in the world in doubles.

In men's doubles, Rajeev Ram has already clinched what would be his third Olympic berth at age 40. Austin Krajicek is also in strong position to secure a top-10 spot after the French Open. Ram and Krajicek play with different partners on the tour level.

In women's doubles, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Desirae Krawczyk are the best-positioned Americans to finish the French Open in the top 10. They, too, are playing with different partners at Roland Garros.

Qualified singles players are also eligible to compete in doubles and mixed doubles at the Olympics.

In Tokyo, the U.S. won zero Olympic tennis medals for the first time in the modern era. Tennis was held at every Olympics from 1896 through 1924, then returned to the medal program in 1988.