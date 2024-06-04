U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Preview: Microscopic Margin of Error in Sprint Freestyle Events







The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly take place in less than two weeks. For decades, the U.S. has been one of the most successful nations in sprint freestyle history, with more than double the next-closet nation on the overall medal table in Olympic history for the men’s 50-meter freestyle and both the men’s and women’s 100-meter freestyle events.

These races can be some of the most cut-throat jousts in the sport, with mere hundredths of a second separating those who achieve their Olympic dreams and those who have to set their sights on the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

Here are some of the compelling storylines for the sprint freestyle events as the U.S. Olympic Swim Team takes shape:

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Prelims/Semis: June 18 • Finals: June 19

The 2021 Trials produced a heartwarming moment in the women’s 100 Free, when training teammates, Olivia Smoliga and Natalie Hinds, swam next to each other and ended up qualifying for Paris in relay positions. This year’s race should feature a stacked field between the likes of Kate Douglass, Abbey Weitzeil, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, and more. Should Weitzeil or Simone Manuel make the team, they would qualify for their third Olympic Teams — a mark that fewer than 20 American female swimmers have reached.

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Prelims/Semis: June 18 • Finals: June 19

Jack Alexy burst onto the scene at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, grabbing a silver from lane eight with a 47.31, making him the second-fastest American in event history. The 21-year-old is attempting to make his first Olympic team and will likely have to battle the likes of the reigning Olympic champion in Caeleb Dressel and international veterans in Brooks Curry and Ryan Held. With the top-4 earning automatic Olympic qualification, this race will be a must-watch for fans wanting to see how the U.S. freestyle relay group shapes up.

<...>





