U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Preview: Finke, Ledecky Look to Continue Success in Distance Freestyle Races







The U.S. dominated the distance freestyle events at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, seeing Katie Ledecky sweep the women’s 800- and 1500-meter freestyle races, while her Florida Gator teammate Bobby Finke did the same in the men’s events.

The Gator duo enters this U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly as heavy favorites in the events again. With the competition set to take place June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, here are some items that fans can look for in the distance freestyle races.

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Prelims: June 17 • Finals: June 18

When Bobby Finke touched the wall first in the 800 Free at Trials in 2021, not many people could have predicted the résumé he would accrue in the lead-up to 2024. Throughout the past three years, Finke has broken the American Record four different times, has won Olympic and World Championships gold, and has found himself as the seventh-fastest swimmer in event history. Finke enters Indianapolis with the most decorated international résumé among the field, while U.S. National Team members, Charlie Clark, David Johnston, and others will be vying for their first Olympic qualification of their careers.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Prelims: June 18 • Finals: June 19

Few events went better for the United States in the Tokyo Olympics quad than the women’s 1500 Free. The event was making its Olympic debut, and the U.S. would be represented by powerhouses, Katie Ledecky and Erica Sullivan, who went on to a gold-silver finish (respectively) at the Games. Ledecky has gathered a laundry list of 1500 Free records and accolades that propel her to the top of the qualifier list for this Trials. Katie Grimes has posted impressive swims this season that make her a considerable candidate, as has the 2023 Pan American Games champion, Rachel Stege, and decorated Freestyler Leah Smith.

Women’s 800m Freestyle





