U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Preview: Mid-Distance Freestyle Features Mix of Veteran and Youth Star Power







After years of anticipation, the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly will kick off June 15 with the men’s and women’s 400-meter freestyle races right off the bat. These swimmers will also be making history as the first ones to dive into a pool in an NFL stadium. The 400m freestyle fields should have a heavy mix of veteran presence and emerging prowess that will set the tone for the remainder of the nine-day competition, while the 200m freestyle events will shape the U.S. 4x200m freestyle relays at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Here is a look at some of the headlines for the 200m and 400m freestyle races in Indianapolis.

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Prelims: June 15 • Finals: June 15

Last Olympic Trials saw the men’s 400 Free produce one of the most memorable swims from the meet: The Jake Mitchell time trial. This year’s race is headlined by the duo of Kieran Smith and David Johnston, who represented the U.S. in the race at last year’s World Aquatics Championships. Both enter Trials as the fastest Americans this year, but could be challenged by emerging youth such as Rex Maurer or Aaron Shackell.

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Prelims: June 15 • Finals: June 15

Numerous storylines suggest keeping an eye on the women’s 400 free field: Will Katie Ledecky qualify for her fourth Olympic Games? Could Leah Smith qualify in the event after finishing third in 2021 Trials? With Bella Sims swimming her first event of a busy lineup in Indy, could she qualify for the Olympics in an individual event for the first time? With plenty of ways this race could go, the women’s 400 Free should make for an intriguing showdown.

Men’s 200m Freestyle





