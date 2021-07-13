U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo its second-largest in history, most women ever

The U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo will be its second-largest in history and is set to shatter the record for most women competing for any nation at a single Games.

The USOPC announced a team of 613 athletes on Tuesday, the most in Olympic history outside of host nations.

The roster is 627 athletes if including all of the athletes who can be substituted for strategic purposes during several team events, though it’s possible some of those athletes will not be used in competition. Here is that full list of qualified athletes.

It is the second-largest Olympic team in U.S. history behind 1996, when it had 648 athletes compete, according to Olympedia.org. That year, it automatically qualified in many sports as host nation.

It’s the fourth-largest team in history after hosts France in 1900, Great Britain in 1908 and the U.S. in 1996.

The U.S. has more women than men for a third time in history and for the third Summer Olympics in a row. The percentage of women — nearly 54 — is the largest in U.S. history. There are 329 women among the 613 athletes (and 338 out of the 627 list), set to shatter the record for any nation set by the 2016 U.S. Olympic team (291 women competed in Rio, according to Olympedia).

There are more athletes overall thanks to the record 339 medal events in Tokyo, up from 306 in Rio in 2016, with the re-addition of baseball and softball alone adding 39 U.S. athletes.

Equestrian Phillip Dutton will be the oldest and most experienced U.S. Olympian in Tokyo. Dutton is 57, set to be the oldest U.S. Olympian since 2008, and is going to his seventh Olympics. His first two were with his native Australia.

Dutton was also the oldest U.S. Olympian in Rio, where he won individual eventing bronze to become the oldest U.S. Olympic medalist since 1952.

After Dutton is a group of seven athletes set to compete in their fifth Olympics, including gold medalists Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Allyson Felix and Mariel Zagunis.

Swimmer Katie Grimes will be the youngest athlete on the team at age 15. She is set to become the youngest U.S. Olympian — Summer or Winter — since fellow swimmer Katie Ledecky in 2012. Grimes qualified in the same event as Ledecky did nine years ago (and again for Rio and Tokyo) — the 800m freestyle.

Felix is the most decorated athlete on the roster with nine Olympic medals, one shy of the U.S. track and field record held by Carl Lewis. Bird and Taurasi own gold medals from all four of their Olympic events, making them the most successful in an event-for-event ranking on this U.S. team.

Stanford again is the college or university most represented with more than 30 athletes.

