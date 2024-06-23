U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results, qualifiers for Paris Olympics
The USA Olympic Swimming Trials are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday. Top performers from this week will compete in the Paris Olympics from July 27-Aug. 4. David Woods is the best follow for swimming updates.
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results
Results from Saturday, June 22, 2024; the top 2 usually earn Olympic spots
∎ Men's 100-meter butterfly final
Caeleb Dressel, 50.19 seconds
Thomas Heilman, 50.80
Dare Rose, 50.84
Zach Harting, 51.37
Aiden Hayes, 51.43
Ryan Murphy, 51.46
Luke Miller, 51.48
Kaii Winkler, 51.51
∎ Women's 200 individual medley final
Kate Douglass, 2:06.79
Alex Walsh, 2:07.86
Isabel Ivey, 2:10.09
Beata Nelson, 2:10.38
Leah Hayes, 2:11.81
Zoe Dixon, 2:12.01
Lilla Bognar, 2:12.48
Luca Bell, 2:13.67
∎ Women's 800 free final
Katie Ledecky, 8:14.12
Paige Madden, 8:20.71
Jillian Cox, 8:22.97
Aurora Roghair, 8:28.59
Rachel Stege, 8:28.77
Kate Hurst, 8:28.92
Claire Weinstein, 8:29.80
Ashley Twichell, 8:32.75
What channel is the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on?
Qualifying heats: USA Network, 6:30 p.m. ET (tape delay)
Finals: NBC, Peacock, 8 p.m. ET
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials news from IndyStar
