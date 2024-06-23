Advertisement

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results, qualifiers for Paris Olympics

scott horner, indianapolis star
The USA Olympic Swimming Trials are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday. Top performers from this week will compete in the Paris Olympics from July 27-Aug. 4. David Woods is the best follow for swimming updates.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from Saturday, June 22, 2024; the top 2 usually earn Olympic spots

Men's 100-meter butterfly final

Caeleb Dressel, 50.19 seconds

Thomas Heilman, 50.80

Dare Rose, 50.84

Zach Harting, 51.37

Aiden Hayes, 51.43

Ryan Murphy, 51.46

Luke Miller, 51.48

Kaii Winkler, 51.51

Women's 200 individual medley final

Kate Douglass, 2:06.79

Alex Walsh, 2:07.86

Isabel Ivey, 2:10.09

Beata Nelson, 2:10.38

Leah Hayes, 2:11.81

Zoe Dixon, 2:12.01

Lilla Bognar, 2:12.48

Luca Bell, 2:13.67

Women's 800 free final

Katie Ledecky, 8:14.12

Paige Madden, 8:20.71

Jillian Cox, 8:22.97

Aurora Roghair, 8:28.59

Rachel Stege, 8:28.77

Kate Hurst, 8:28.92

Claire Weinstein, 8:29.80

Ashley Twichell, 8:32.75

What channel is the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on?

Qualifying heats: USA Network, 6:30 p.m. ET (tape delay)

Finals: NBC, Peacock, 8 p.m. ET

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials news from IndyStar

More: Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith show they are ready for Paris 2024.

'I could be making those teams': Zionsville's Will Modglin biggest riser in individual medley

More: A Carmel swimmer's deadly crash, the dog who saved his mom from grief at U.S. Swim Trials

