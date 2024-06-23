U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results, qualifiers for Paris Olympics

The USA Olympic Swimming Trials are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday. Top performers from this week will compete in the Paris Olympics from July 27-Aug. 4. David Woods is the best follow for swimming updates.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from Saturday, June 22, 2024; the top 2 usually earn Olympic spots

∎ Men's 100-meter butterfly final

Caeleb Dressel, 50.19 seconds

Thomas Heilman, 50.80

Dare Rose, 50.84

Zach Harting, 51.37

Aiden Hayes, 51.43

Ryan Murphy, 51.46

Luke Miller, 51.48

Kaii Winkler, 51.51

∎ Women's 200 individual medley final

Kate Douglass, 2:06.79

Alex Walsh, 2:07.86

Isabel Ivey, 2:10.09

Beata Nelson, 2:10.38

Leah Hayes, 2:11.81

Zoe Dixon, 2:12.01

Lilla Bognar, 2:12.48

Luca Bell, 2:13.67

Kate Douglass wins the women's 200m IM to qualify for her third Olympic event!



Alex Walsh will officially join her sister, Gretchen, at the #ParisOlympics.



📺 @nbc & @peacock | #SwimTrials24

∎ Women's 800 free final

Katie Ledecky, 8:14.12

Paige Madden, 8:20.71

Jillian Cox, 8:22.97

Aurora Roghair, 8:28.59

Rachel Stege, 8:28.77

Kate Hurst, 8:28.92

Claire Weinstein, 8:29.80

Ashley Twichell, 8:32.75

Katie Ledecky will swim for her FOURTH straight women's 800m freestyle gold at the #ParisOlympics.



Paige Madden shatters her personal best in the event by SEVEN SECONDS to earn a spot in this event in Paris as well. #SwimTrials24

What channel is the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on?

Qualifying heats: USA Network, 6:30 p.m. ET (tape delay)

Finals: NBC, Peacock, 8 p.m. ET

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials news from IndyStar

