U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results, a world record, qualifiers for Paris Olympics

The USA Olympic Swimming Trials are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from June 15-23. Top performers from this week will compete in the Paris Olympics from July 27-Aug. 4. David Woods is the best follow for swimming updates.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from Tuesday, June 18, 2024; the top 2 usually earn Olympic spots

∎ Women's 100-meter backstroke

Regan Smith, 57.13 seconds (world record)

Katharine Berkoff, 57.91

Kennedy Noble, 58.81

Josephine Fuller, 59.03

Rhyan White, 59.07

Phoebe Bacon, 59.37

Leah Shackley, 59.40

Claire Curzan, 59.57

∎ Men's 800 freestyle

Robert Finke, 7:44.22

Luke Whitlock (Noblesville), 7:45.19

Daniel Matheson, 7:49.34

David Johnston, 7:50.23

Ross Dant, 7:54.56

Charlie Clark, 7:57.28

Will Gallant, 7:58.22

Sean Green, 7:59.01

What channel is the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on?

Qualifying heats: USA Network, 6 p.m. ET (tape delay)

Finals: NBC, Peacock, 8 p.m. ET

