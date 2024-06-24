U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results, qualifiers for Paris Olympics 6/23/24

The USA Olympic Swimming Trials are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through Sunday. Top performers from this week will compete in the Paris Olympics from July 27-Aug. 4. David Woods is the best follow for swimming updates.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from Sunday, June 23, 2024; the top 2 usually earn Olympic spots

∎ Women's 50-meter freestyle

Simone Manuel, 24.13 seconds

Gretchen Walsh, 24.15

Abbey Weitzeil, 24.16

Torri Huske, 24.33

Rylee Erisman, 24.62

Erika Connolly, 24.63

Catie DeLoof, 24.69

Maxine Parker, 24.90

SIMONE. MANUEL. 😤@swimone wins the 50m free in the final women's event of #SwimTrials24 and Gretchen Walsh will join her in this event in Paris. pic.twitter.com/kD9E0zuXvU — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 24, 2024

∎ Men's 1,500 freestyle

Robert Finke, 14 minutes, 40.28 seconds

David Johnston, 14:52.74

Luke Whitlock, 14:53.00

Daniel Matheson, 14:59.51

Luke Ellis, 15:06.71

Charlie Clark, 15:12.60

William Mulgrew, 15:17.62

Carson Hick, 15:17.92

Bobby Finke will officially defend his Olympic title in the men's 1500m free!



David Johnston locks in the second spot. #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/vCv6FXaQ3q — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 24, 2024

What channel is the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on today?

Finals: NBC, Peacock, 8 p.m. ET

U.S. Swimming qualifiers for 2024 Paris Olympics

Through June 22, 2024

Men

Jack Alexy (100 freestyle)

Hunter Armstrong (100 backstroke, 4x100 freestyle relay)

Shaine Casas (200 individual medley)

Brooks Curry (4x200 freestyle relay)

Caeleb Dressel (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 4x100 free relay)

Matthew Fallon (200 breaststroke)

Nic Fink (100 breaststroke)

Robert Finke (800 freestyle)

Carson Foster (400 individual medley, 200 IM)

Chris Guiliano (200 free, 100 free, 50 free)

Thomas Heilman (200 butterfly, 100 fly)

Luke Hobson (200 freestyle)

Keaton Jones (200 backstroke)

Chase Kalisz (400 IM)

Drew Kibler (4x200 freestyle relay)

Matt King (4x100 freestyle relay)

Josh Matheny (200 breaststroke)

Ryan Murphy (100 backstroke, 200 back)

Blake Pieroni (4x200 freestyle relay)

Aaron Shackell (400 freestyle)

Kieran Smith (400 freestyle, 4x200 free relay)

Charlie Swanson (100 breaststroke)

Luca Urlando (200 butterfly)

Luke Whitlock (800 freestyle)

Women

Phoebe Bacon (200 backstroke)

Katharine Berkoff (100 backstroke)

Erika Connolly (4x100 freestyle relay)

Kate Douglass (100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley)

Erin Gemmell (4x200 freestyle relay)

Katie Grimes (400 individual medley, 1,500 freestyle)

Torri Huske (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle)

Lilly King (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke)

Katie Ledecky (200 freestyle, 400 free, 800 free, 1,500 free)

Paige Madden (400 freestyle, 800 free, 4x200 free relay)

Simone Manuel (4x100 freestyle relay)

Anna Peplowski (4x200 freestyle relay)

Alex Shackell (200 butterfly, 4x200 freestyle relay)

Regan Smith (100 backstroke, 200 butterfly, 200 back)

Alex Walsh (200 individual medley)

Gretchen Walsh (100 butterfly, 4x100 freestyle relay)

Emma Weber (100 breaststroke)

Claire Weinstein (200 free)

Abbey Weitzeil (4x100 freestyle relay)

Emma Weyant (400 individual medley)

