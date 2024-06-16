U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials 2024 Results

2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results from the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium. The top two in each event can make the team for Paris individually, and the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles can make the team for relays, should the overall roster not exceed 26 swimmers per gender. Full results are here. ...

Women's 400m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 3:58.35

2. Paige Madden -- 4:02.08

3. Jillian Cox -- 4:06.89

4. Kayla Han -- 4:08.21

5. Aurora Roghair -- 4:08.66

6. Anna Peplowski -- 4:09.20

7. Leah Smith -- 4:09.34

8. Madi Mintenko -- 4:12.05

Men's 400m Freestyle

1. Aaron Shackell — 3:45.46

2. Kieran Smith -- 3:45.76

3. David Johnston -- 3:46.19

4. Bobby Finke -- 3:46.27

5. Luke Whitlock -- 3:46.55

6. Jake Magahey -- 3:46.89

7. Daniel Matheson -- 3:48.63

8. Jake Mitchell -- 3:50.76

