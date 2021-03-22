U.S. Olympic qualifying standouts so far; Assembling a 2nd all-MLS side

Nicholas Mendola
·5 min read

The United States men’s U-23 team has failed to capture the imagination so far in CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, but their pair of wins has delivered some standout performers.

Jason Kreis’ men were arguably second-best in a 1-0 win over Costa Rica to begin the tournament In Mexico (READ: Three things learned), the same Los Ticos team who would later lose 3-0 to El Tri — and then struggled for an hour before turning to familiar faces in a 4-0 win over the Dominican Republic (READ: Three more things).

[ MORE: The latest PL transfer buzz ]

There’s still time to work out the kinks before the all-important semifinals, where Kreis’ men will need to beat Group B’s first- or second-place side depending on whether they perform at their best and beat Mexico in Wednesday’s final group stage match.

But here are the players who’ve stood out in the Yanks’ 2-0 start. And yes, three of the four are on the score sheet but in the words of Felicia “Snoop” Pearson from “The Wire,” they earned these mentions like a… midfielders.

More USMNT news

NYCFC signs USYNT left back Gloster from PSV Eindhoven USMNT, Man City star Steffen emerges as leader in anti-racism education USMNT: European-based stars return; players readmitted as COVID restrictions...

Hassani Dotson, Minnesota United

Those of us who haven’t caught a ton of Loons action the past couple of years and wondered why the name Hassani Dotson kept coming up now have a good understanding of why.

He’s looked confident if not cocky, and that swagger combined with a unique physical skill set and plenty of good on-field reading to produce moments like this thread, where he turns in a congested area and keeps himself available to spring an attack and play a role further up the pitch.

The second video is even better, going man amongst boys versus two Ticos before showing vision and touch to spring a would-be goal.

Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes

Played 270 of 360 minutes in CONCACAF Nations League, going the distance in 7-0 and 4-0 wins over Cuba and a 4-1 defeat of Canada. Gregg Berhalter left him on the bench in favor of Michael Bradley and Cristian Roldan in the fourth game and that was a 2-0 loss in Canada.

Whether that’s coincidence or truth, every one of Yueill’s nine full USMNT caps are written all over on the grass during this tournament. He looks well above the fray and both deservingly and fittingly broke the Yanks through versus Dominican Republic.

Djordje Mihailovic, Chicago Fire

This one also feels a bit like cheating, although he doesn’t have the same level of USMNT impact in his back pocket that lives in Yueill.

Mihailovic has played 71 MLS matches with seven goals and 11 assists at age 22, and the playmaking plays the kind of balls that give lesser-experienced players fits.

But there’s no denying the six-times capped Mihailovic is delivering in the final third, posting a goal and two assists in the final 17 minutes on Sunday.

Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake

Unquestionably the Yanks’ best center back, the RSL stud did have a bad giveaway against Costa Rica but was instrumental in so many moments that saved a goal.

Honorable mention

  • Sam Vines, Colorado Rapids — Has looked quite good going forward but defensive duties few and far between.

  • David Ochoa, Real Salt Lake — A ton of saves in the opener against Costa Rica, but a couple dodgy moments, too.

More MLS news

NYCFC signs USYNT left back Gloster from PSV Eindhoven USMNT’s Dike scores two more, discusses promotion hopes for Barnsley Toronto FC star Victor Vazquez reunited with Vanney at LA Galaxy

Bonus question: If the Yanks fail to qualify, will this be about personnel choices?

Kreis was extremely limited in his choices due to the sheer number of American players who would not be released by their European clubs outside of the normal FIFA window. There were some injuries as well, with Paxton Pomykal and Ayo Akinola amongst the MLS youngsters unfit for the squad.

But it’s been difficult not to watch this side, especially against the Dominican Republic, and wonder how there could not be a more productive bunch culled from MLS?

Consider the following possible U-23 (*U-24) lineup that could’ve been assembled without including anyone on Kreis’ squad list. We obviously don’t know fitness and availability issues for all of them, but do you think they’re certainly inferior?

Let’s start with Miles Robinson, Eryk Williamson, Frankie Amaya, and Ulysses Llanez, all players trimmed from the 31 players called into camp earlier this month.

Now look to Kyle Duncan, Jaylin Lindsey, and Gianluca Busio, all in the right age range and among the top-rated American-born players in MLS last season.

Then there’s Keaton Parks and Chris Mueller, who joins Robinson and Amaya as having plenty of experience. And how about Chris Gloster, clearly available having signed for NYCFC from PSV on Monday.

We’ll use a little bit of a cheat, moving Gloster inside and shifting Lindsey from right back to left in order to fill out a back line, but we’d like to see this team mix it up with the current bunch.

Alternate MLS-based U.S. U-23 team

Freese*

Duncan — Robinson — Gloster — Lindsey

Parks — Williamson

Mueller — Busio — Amaya

Ebobisse

*Matt Freese is the one U.S. U-23 goalkeeper on the roster and not to play In this tournament, but feel free to plug in Jonathan Klinsmann or some other young buck at this spot.

More Premier League

Three things we learned: Aston Villa – Tottenham Three things we learned from West Ham – Arsenal Three things we learned from Brighton – Newcastle

U.S. Olympic qualifying standouts so far; Assembling a 2nd all-MLS side originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia women start slow, Staiti finishes strong to advance

    Georgia's first change to a starting lineup this season was apparent early - even against a No. 14 seed.

  • Yankees' Gary Sanchez will catch Gerrit Cole on Opening Day

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he expects C Gary Sanchez to start behind the plate for ace RHP Gerrit Cole on Opening Day.

  • Pulisic Watch: USMNT wing influential for Chelsea, stymied by Ramsdale

    Christian Pulisic was back in Chelsea's Starting XI in Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal versus Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge, going 80-plus minutes.

  • Steve Keim was “shocked” when he saw Rodney Hudson would be released

    When news broke the Raiders were going to release center Rodney Hudson last week, it came as a surprise to many — including Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim. “Well like everybody, I saw the news that he was potentially going to be released, which shocked me because of the type of player that I saw [more]

  • U.S. men’s soccer team’s Olympic hopes rest on one match

    The U.S. men's soccer team will make the Tokyo Olympics if it wins a match next Sunday in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament.

  • Arcade Fire finally releases Her score for anyone with a big computer date coming up

    Good news for anyone who has been nursing a crush on their phone for eight years but has been unable to find the perfect soundtrack for your first date: Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett have finally released the Oscar-nominated score they wrote for the 2013 Spike Jonze movie Her, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as a guy with high-waisted pants (as is the style in the future) and Scarlett Johansson as his high-tech Siri-like companion. A.V. Club Film Editor A.A. Dowd said the film’s story of “lonely, damaged romantics” was “expressed through the intimacy of its gorgeous compositions and the buzzing ache of its Arcade Fire soundtrack,” but until now, that soundtrack has been (mostly) unavailable through legitimate means.

  • U.S. earns spot in Olympic soccer qualifying semifinal round

    The U.S. beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 to clinch a spot in next weekend's semifinals of the CONCACAF Olympic soccer qualifying tournament.

  • Yankees' rotation behind Cole taking shape

    The New York Yankees entered spring training with serious questions about who would follow ace Gerrit Cole in the rotation. Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery look ready to fill three of the spots, with Domingo Germán and Deivi García making cases to round out the rotation. “Starters are tremendously important when we’re talking six months,” Cole said.

  • White House officials to visit Mexico, Guatemala to address root cause of migrant surge

    White House coordinator for the southern border Roberta Jacobson and the National Security Council’s Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez will travel to Mexico Monday and Guatemala later this week, and Gonzalez will continue on to Guatemala later this week, for what administration officials described as "ongoing discussions on how to manage an effective and humane plan of action on migration." Jacobsen and Gonzalez will be joined by the State Department Northern Triangle Special Envoy Ricardo Zuniga.

  • Krysten Ritter Edges Up Her Hiking Outfit With a Black Tank, Ripped Jeans & Hot Pink Adidas

    The actress slipped on another pair of statement running sneakers.

  • Two-goal Kelechi Iheanacho helps Leicester past United and into FA Cup semis

    The Foxes have reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1982.

  • African players in Europe: Sevilla goalkeeper 'Bono' turns scorer

    Moroccan Yassine 'Bono' Bounou became the first Sevilla goalkeeper to score in La Liga with his stoppage-time goal salvaging a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid at the weekend.

  • Justin Thomas celebrated Players win with chicken fingers, bottle of wine

    Justin Thomas is the No. 2 seed this week but he's also still basking in the glow of his first-ever Players Championship victory.

  • European teams start World Cup qualifying campaign amid Covid chaos

    Holders France begin their defence of the World Cup this week as European qualifying for the 2022 finals in Qatar gets underway against a backdrop of confusion and chaos over the release of players in a worrying health context across the continent.

  • Mbappe scores 2 as PSG beats Lyon 4-2 to top French league

    PARIS (AP) Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-2 at title rival Lyon on Sunday to move top of the French league on goal difference. Second-place Lille lost 2-1 at home to Nimes. PSG took control with first-half goals from Mbappe and midfielder Danilo against a surprisingly lackluster Lyon, which won 1-0 in Paris earlier this season.

  • Chase Elliott will start at rear of field for Atlanta Cup race

    Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and home state hero Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) following a pair of failures in pre-race inspection. Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was slated […]

  • Pascal Siakam with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/21/2021

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash. Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.