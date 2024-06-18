U.S. Olympic men's water polo roster announced for Paris Games

The 13-player U.S. Olympic men's water polo roster was announced Tuesday, a team that seeks its first medal since 2008.

Alex Bowen, who led the 2022 World Championship with 21 goals, captain Ben Hallock, Alex Obert and Luca Cupido go to their third Olympics.

Tokyo Olympians also return: Hannes Daube (an all-tournament player at the 2023 Worlds), Drew Holland (starting goalkeeper in Tokyo), Johnny Hooper, Max Irving, Marko Vavic and Dylan Woodhead.

The first-time Olympians are brothers Chase Dodd and Ryder Dodd and goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg (started the U.S.' playoff game at February 2024 Worlds).

The Dodds will be the first brothers on the same U.S. Olympic water polo team since 1988 (Jeff and Peter Campbell), according to Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen.

Ryder Dodd, 18, will be the youngest U.S. Olympic men's water polo player since 1964, according to the OlyMADMen.

At the Tokyo Games, the U.S. fell in the quarterfinals to Spain. The U.S. last won an Olympic men's water polo medal in 2008 (silver).

The U.S. placed ninth at the most recent world championship in February. It last made the semifinals at worlds in 2009.

The Olympic men's water polo tournament in Paris runs from July 28 to Aug. 11.

The U.S. women's water polo roster was previously announced. The U.S. women can become the first team to win four consecutive Olympic water polo titles for men or women.