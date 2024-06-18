U.S. Olympic Diving Trials 2024 Results

Finals results from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Each winning synchronized diving team, plus up to the top two finishers in each individual event can make the team for the Paris Games ...

Women's Synchronized Springboard

1. Kassidy Cook/Sarah Bacon -- 629.82 points

2. Alison Gibson/Krysta Palmer -- 599.49

3. Kyndal Knight/Samantha Pickens -- 532.20

4. Lily Witte/Bailee Sturgill -- 504.84

5. Anne Fowler/Caroline Sculti -- 498.63

6. Ella Roselli/Avery Giese -- 462.00

