U.S. Olympic cycling roster finalized with road, indoor, BMX, mountain teams
USA Cycling announced the final members of its Tokyo Olympic team on Thursday, setting a roster that could earn medals in all four disciplines at one Games for the first time.
Rio Olympic BMX race champion Connor Fields, Chloé Dygert, a world champion on the road and the track, and 2018 World mountain bike champion Kate Courtney all previously qualified based on results in international competitions.
Dygert, coming back from leg surgery after crashing over a guard rail in the 2020 World Road Cycling Championships time trial, is set to become the first U.S. cyclist to compete in multiple disciplines at an Olympics since Jeanne Golay in 1996.
In the new BMX freestyle event, 19-year-old Hannah Roberts won her third world title on Monday. Perris Benegas, the 2018 World champion, Justin Dowell, the 2018 World men’s champion, and Nick Bruce, the 2019 World bronze medalist, also qualified before Thursday’s announcement based on international results.
The new team members announced Thursday included discretionary selections on the road and the track.
Top U.S. male road cyclists at recent Tours de France, Sepp Kuss and Tejay van Garderen, are not on the team. Kuss announced last month he would skip the Tokyo Games. Van Garderen also withdrew from Rio Olympic consideration due to Zika virus concerns when his wife was pregnant with their second child.
The full U.S. Olympic cycling roster:
Road
Brandon McNulty
Lawson Craddock
Chloé Dygert
Amber Neben
Coryn Rivera
Leah Thomas
Ruth Winder
Track
Adrian Hegyvary
Gavin Hoover
Chloé Dygert
Maddie Godby
Megan Jastrab
Jennifer Valente
Emma White
Lily Williams
Mountain
Chris Blevins
Haley Batten
Kate Courtney
Chloe Woodruff
BMX
Nick Bruce
Justin Dowell
Connor Fields
Corben Sharrah
Perris Benegas
Alise Willoughby
Payton Ridenour
Hannah Roberts
Felicia Stancil
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
