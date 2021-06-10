U.S. Olympic cycling roster finalized with road, indoor, BMX, mountain teams

USA Cycling announced the final members of its Tokyo Olympic team on Thursday, setting a roster that could earn medals in all four disciplines at one Games for the first time.

Rio Olympic BMX race champion Connor Fields, Chloé Dygert, a world champion on the road and the track, and 2018 World mountain bike champion Kate Courtney all previously qualified based on results in international competitions.

Dygert, coming back from leg surgery after crashing over a guard rail in the 2020 World Road Cycling Championships time trial, is set to become the first U.S. cyclist to compete in multiple disciplines at an Olympics since Jeanne Golay in 1996.

In the new BMX freestyle event, 19-year-old Hannah Roberts won her third world title on Monday. Perris Benegas, the 2018 World champion, Justin Dowell, the 2018 World men’s champion, and Nick Bruce, the 2019 World bronze medalist, also qualified before Thursday’s announcement based on international results.

The new team members announced Thursday included discretionary selections on the road and the track.

Top U.S. male road cyclists at recent Tours de France, Sepp Kuss and Tejay van Garderen, are not on the team. Kuss announced last month he would skip the Tokyo Games. Van Garderen also withdrew from Rio Olympic consideration due to Zika virus concerns when his wife was pregnant with their second child.

LIST: U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics across all sports

The full U.S. Olympic cycling roster:

Road

Brandon McNulty

Lawson Craddock

Chloé Dygert

Amber Neben

Coryn Rivera

Leah Thomas

Ruth Winder

Track

Adrian Hegyvary

Gavin Hoover

Chloé Dygert

Maddie Godby

Megan Jastrab

Jennifer Valente

Emma White

Lily Williams



Mountain

Chris Blevins

Haley Batten

Kate Courtney

Chloe Woodruff

BMX

Nick Bruce

Justin Dowell

Connor Fields

Corben Sharrah

Perris Benegas

Alise Willoughby

Payton Ridenour

Hannah Roberts

Felicia Stancil

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Story continues

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics IOC to vote on Brisbane as 2032 Olympic host Tony Hawk joins NBC Olympics correspondent team for Tokyo Games Reigning Olympic, world champions not entered in U.S. Olympic Track and Field...

U.S. Olympic cycling roster finalized with road, indoor, BMX, mountain teams originally appeared on NBCSports.com