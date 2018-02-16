U.S. Olympians cope with the death of bobsled pilot Steven Holcomb

The surprising death of Olympic champion Steve Holcomb left a gaping hole, not only atop the U.S. bobsled roster, but in the hearts and minds of the Olympic community. Holcomb's friends and family sat down with Yahoo Sports, detailing both their grief and inspiration from Holcomb's loss.

Holcomb's best friend —skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender— discovered his body and struggles with the devastation of Holcomb's loss. Uhlaender turned to Olympic medalist Dan Jansen —who suffered a tragedy of his own during the Olympics— for help.

https://sports.yahoo.com/olympian-finds-grief-counselor-speed-193837259.html