U.S. offers Russia deal for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

The U.S. has made a "substantial proposal" to Russia aimed at securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. The U.S. has not said who it was willing to trade, but Russia has long sought the release of Viktor Bout. Caitlin Huey-Burns has more details.

