U of I offering commemorative bricks for Memorial Stadium’s 100th season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting Illini fans have a chance this spring and summer to etch their name into the history of Memorial Stadium.

As part of the stadium’s 100th anniversary season, the University’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has started a brick program, offering fans customized bricks to be laid in Grange Grove. Bricks purchased by July 15 will be installed throughout the tailgating space’s walkway in August in time for the first game of the 2024 season.

Each customer will also receive a keepsake replica for display at home.

There are two size choices: a 4×8 inch brick for $250 and an 8×8 inch brick for $350. An 8×8 inch brick can be embellished with a Block I for $500.

Proceeds from the brick program will assist in the activates planned for the season-long anniversary celebration, the DIA said. Tickets for the season are on sale now, starting at $100 in the stadium’s horseshoe.

