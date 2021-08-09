U.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts by humans

Nina Chestney and Andrea Januta
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of heavy rainfall in Germany

By Nina Chestney and Andrea Januta

(Reuters) - The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming – and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame.

Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, scientists warn in a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1

That’s on top of the deadly heat waves, powerful hurricanes and other weather extremes that are happening now and are likely to become more severe.

Describing the report as a "code red for humanity," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged an immediate end to coal energy and other high-polluting fossil fuels.

“The alarm bells are deafening,” Guterres said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

The IPCC report comes just three months before a major U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where nations will be under pressure to pledge ambitious climate action and substantial financing.

Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the report gives the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how climate change is altering the natural world -- and what still could be ahead.

Unless immediate, rapid and large-scale action is taken to reduce emissions, the report says, the average global temperature will likely cross the 1.5-degree Celsius warming threshold within the next 20 years.

So far, nations’ pledges to cut emissions https://reut.rs/3ywxDyE have been inadequate for bringing down the level of greenhouse gases accumulated in the atmosphere.

Reacting to the findings, governments and campaigners expressed alarm.

“The IPCC report underscores the overwhelming urgency of this moment,” U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement. “The world must come together before the ability to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is out of reach.”

IRREVERSIBLE CHANGE

Emissions “unequivocally caused by human activities” have pushed today’s average global temperature 1.1C higher than the preindustrial average -- and would have pushed it 0.5C further if not for the tempering effect of pollution in the atmosphere, the report says.

That means that, as societies transition away from fossil fuels, much of the aerosols in the air would vanish -- and temperatures could spike.

Scientists warn that warming more than 1.5C above the preindustrial average could trigger runaway climate change with catastrophic impacts, such as heat so intense that crops fail or people die just from being outdoors.

Every additional 0.5C of warming will also boost the intensity and frequency of heat extremes and heavy rainfall, as well as droughts in some regions. Because temperatures fluctuate from year to year, scientists measure climate warming in terms of 20-year averages.

"We have all the evidence we need to show we are in a climate crisis," said three-time IPCC co-author Sonia Seneviratne, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich who doubts she will sign up for a fourth report. "Policy makers have enough information. You can ask: Is it a meaningful use of scientists' time, if nothing is being done?"

The 1.1C warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather. This year, heat waves killed hundreds in the Pacific Northwest and smashed records around the world. Wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their lands by ferry. (Graphic on warming planet) https://tmsnrt.rs/3wcycMk

"Every bit of warming matters," said IPCC co-author Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading in Britain. "The consequences get worse and worse as we get warmer."

Greenland’s ice sheet is "virtually certain" to continue melting. Oceans will keep warming, with surface levels rising for centuries to come. (Graphic on Greenland) https://tmsnrt.rs/2Qvivkg

It’s too late to prevent these particular changes. The best the world can do is to slow them down so that countries have more time to prepare and adapt.

“We are now committed to some aspects of climate change, some of which are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years,” said IPCC co-author Tamsin Edwards, a climate scientist at King’s College London. “But the more we limit warming, the more we can avoid or slow down those changes.”

‘WE STILL HAVE CHOICES TO MAKE’

But even to slow climate change, the report says, the world is running out of time.

If the world drastically cuts emissions in the next decade, average temperatures could still rise 1.5C by 2040 and possibly 1.6C by 2060 before stabilizing.

If the world does not cut emissions dramatically and instead continues the current trajectory, the planet could see 2.0C warming by 2060 and 2.7C by the century’s end.

The earth has not been that warm since the Pliocene Epoch roughly 3 million years ago -- when the first ancestors to humans were appearing and oceans were 25 meters (82 feet) higher than today.

It could get even worse, if warming triggers feedback loops that release even more climate-warming carbon emissions -- such as the melting of Arctic permafrost or the dieback of global forests. Under these high-emissions scenarios, Earth could broil at temperatures 4.4C above the preindustrial average by 2081-2100.

“We have already changed our planet, and some of those changes we will have to live with for centuries and millennia to come,” said IPCC co-author Joeri Rogelj, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

The question now, he said, is how many more irreversible changes we avoid: "We still have choices to make."

(Reporting by Nina Chestney in London and Andrea Januta in Guerneville, California; Additional reporting by Jake Spring in Brasilia, Valerie Volcovici in Washington, and Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Katy Daigle and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-The U.N. climate report's five futures - decoded

    The U.N. climate panel report https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 released Monday on the physical science of climate change uses five possible scenarios for the future. The scenarios are the result of complex calculations that depend on how quickly humans curb greenhouse gas emissions. SSP1-1.9: The IPCC’s most optimistic scenario, this describes a world where global CO2 emissions are cut to net zero around 2050.

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Flash flooding washes away city

    As a powerful thunderstorm blew through Omaha, Nebraska, on August 7, it caused severe flash flooding, which caused massive amounts of damage.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • The Pandemic Has Let Alaskan Whales Get Some Peace And Quiet

    Reduced noise from cruise ships has made a big difference in the lives of humpback whales in Glacier Bay.

  • If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

    There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie' on sixth day of Greek fires

    PEFKI, Greece (Reuters) -Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

  • Climate change: UN to reveal landmark IPCC report findings

    The report will be a "massive wake-up call" to governments to cut emissions, environmental experts say.

  • Climate change: New report will highlight 'stark reality' of warming

    The IPCC's short scientific summary due out on Monday will be strongest statement yet on climate change.

  • UN report: Global warming is likely to blow past Paris limit

    Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations calls a “code red for humanity.” “It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which calls climate change clearly human-caused and “unequivocal,” makes more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013.

  • Why China's climate policy matters to us all

    The global battle against climate change is likely to be won or lost in China.

  • Blackouts related to severe weather are increasing in the US

    In the last six years, blackouts due to extreme weather more than doubled, according to a new study -- and the number of blackouts in the Pacific Northwest this summer serve as a prime example. Brian Stone, a professor from the Georgia Institute of Technology, said the team of researchers that worked on the study were able to simulate the way a heat wave in Atlanta, Detroit and Phoenix would impact the temperatures both inside and outside structures. They found that the number of blackout events

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • Arguing over degrowth

    A series of new articles and studies illustrate the growing struggle over "degrowth" — the argument by some environmentalists that we must shrink and rebalance the global economy to avoid climate catastrophe.Why it matters: Degrowth is a radical solution for what can feel like a radical problem, but it's difficult to avoid the conclusion that if it could ever be implemented, degrowth would be a cure worse than the disease.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free