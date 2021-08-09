U.N. sounds alarm over 'irreversible' climate change

Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, scientists warn in a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released on Monday (August 9).

That's on top of the deadly heat waves, powerful hurricanes and other weather extremes that are happening now and are likely to become more severe.

The IPCC report comes just three months before a major U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where nations will be under pressure to pledge ambitious climate action and substantial financing.

Climate change is happening, and not going to go away, IPCC author and climate scientist at the University of Oxford Friederike Otto told Reuters. "And I think that while we are committed to some changes, particularly sea level rise, glacial melt, still to come for many decades, we can slow these changes down and we can stop many of the others from getting worse by urgently and drastically reducing CO2 emissions in the next decade."

Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the report gives the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how climate change is altering the natural world - and what still could be ahead.

Unless immediate, rapid and large-scale action is taken to reduce emissions, the report says, the average global temperature will likely cross the 1.5-degree Celsius warming threshold within the next 20 years.

So far, nations' pledges to cut emissions have been inadequate for bringing down the level of greenhouse gases accumulated in the atmosphere.

