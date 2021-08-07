U.S. Men's Basketball Wins Gold
Three-time gold medalist and team captain, Kevin Durant, leads Team USA to its fourth straight Olympic gold.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
For USA Basketball, some eras will end Saturday. It will be Jerry Colangelo’s last game as managing director of the men’s national team. It’ll mark the end of Gregg Popovich’s commitment as the team’s coach.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will have a playoff for the silver and bronze medals at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by three strokes, Korda gave up a share of the lead to Japan's fast-finishing Inami on the 17th but the home favourite bogeyed 18, giving the American a precious one-stroke buffer as she shot towards the final green.
The United States men's basketball team defeats France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Kevin Durant leads the way with 29 points.
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
"The Magic Man" lived up to his moniker in Thursday's gold medal final.
With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed in the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson was losing to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.
Draymond Green now has two Olympic gold medals.
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Lauri Markkanen is ready to move on from the Bulls in restricted free agency. Should the Celtics consider signing the 24-year-old forward?
The United States men have won a track gold medal at every modern Olympics in which they've participated. Maybe not for long.
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.