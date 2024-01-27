U men's basketball looks to take a halftime lead for once at Penn State

GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

5:30 p.m., Saturday at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center

TV; radio: BTN; 103.5 FM

. . .

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) have seen their fortune turn around completely with a seven-game win streak turning into a four-game slide entering Saturday's matchup at Penn State (9-10, 3-5). Falling 61-59 Tuesday vs. Wisconsin at home was the biggest disappointment for the Gophers, who took the lead with 30 seconds to play. Elijah Hawkins returned from an ankle injury to lead the Gophers with 16 points and nine assists. The Nittany Lions can score with anyone this season, averaging 76.4 points per game (sixth in the Big Ten). They defeated the Badgers 87-83 in State College on Jan. 16.

Watch him: In Penn State's win against Wisconsin, Ace Baldwin Jr., Kanye Clary and Nick Kern Jr., combined to outscore their starting backcourt counterparts 62-33. Clary, who averages a team-high 18.8 points, scored 27 points on 11-for-20 shooting, but he made no threes. The 5-11 sophomore scored mostly going downhill on drives to the basket. Clary (Winthrop), Baldwin and Clary (VCU) all were picked up in the transfer portal by first-year coach Mike Rhoades.

Injuries: Hawkins (ankle) and Pharrel Payne (back) have been listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report the past two games, but they both played.

Forecast: Gophers coach Ben Johnson feels like his team is close to breaking through again with a win, but he needs to see better starts. In all eight Big Ten games this season, the Gophers have trailed at halftime. They still beat Maryland and Nebraska at home and Michigan on the road, but that was never going to be a recipe for long-term success in a tough conference. Minnesota's players scrimmaged Friday to simulate the first half of a game. How that carries over to Saturday night at Penn State remains to be seen.

. . .

