U.S. Men's 4x400m Relay Wins First Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

James Best
·1 min read

U.S. Men's 4x400m Relay Wins First Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The U.S. men’s 4x400m relay team gave America one of the best feel-good stories of the Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin won gold in the men’s relay, earning the first men’s track gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. held off an upstart Botswana team during the first three legs of the men’s 4x400m relay before pulling away in the final stretch to win the gold medal in the final track event of the Tokyo Olympics.

The men’s team won the final race of the games in thrilling fashion as Benjamin crossed the finish line well ahead of the pack.

After the men’s 4x100m team failed to qualify for their final, the men’s 4x400m team will now come home heroes for the U.S.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Athletics-U.S. men end gold drought with 4x400m relay triumph

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States men's team won their first gold on the track at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, clinching the 4x400 metres relay by a huge margin and ending a drought at the Games that had sparked criticism back home. It was the final chance for the American men to avoid the ignominy of not winning a gold on the track for the first time in the Games' 125-year history -- barring their boycott year in 1980 -- and they left it to the very last event. The American team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin took the lead early and surged ahead of their challengers to take victory in a season's best 2:55.70.

  • Athletics: Eleven medals for Felix as stellar U.S. team take 4x400m glory

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States powered to their seventh successive victory in the women's 4x400m relay on Saturday as Allyson Felix won gold in the event for the fourth time to extend her Olympic medal haul to a remarkable 11. Poland continued their impressive relay form in Tokyo, having won the inaugural 4x400 mixed race, with an excellent silver while Jamaica, who had won silver three times in a row, had to settle for bronze. The U.S. could probably have fielded three squads and swept the podium such is their strength over the distance but their "first team" was dripping with quality.

  • American Felix sets new women's Olympics medal record

    The new medal standard in Olympic women's track has been set. American Allyson Felix stands alone at the top and still has a chance to go even higher. The 35-year-old Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal Friday night at the Tokyo Games with a push down the home stretch of the 400 meters to take the bronze medal.

  • Italy "keeps on dreaming" after record medal haul in Tokyo

    Italians packing for their mid-August break rejoiced on Friday as the country's athletics team won their fifth gold in Tokyo, pushing their overall medals total at a single Olympics above the previous record of 36 set at the 1960 Rome Games. "Italy keeps on dreaming ... we're the fastest in the world," read the headline of leading daily Corriere della Sera after Italy won a shock 4x100 metres men's relay gold, beating Britain by one-hundredth of a second. It was the Azzurri's first gold in the men's sprint relay and their first medal of any colour in the event since they won bronze in 1948.

  • 'Palpable in the water:' US women's water polo looks to its leader in gold-medal moment

    Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. women's water polo team easily beat Spain 14-5 to win its third consecutive Olympic gold medal.

  • US women's water polo team wins third straight Olympic gold, dominates Spain

    The United States is the only nation to win a medal at each Olympics since women’s water polo was added to the Games in 2000 in Sydney.

  • "Pass Over" brings plays back to Broadway after COVID-19 shutdown

    Broadway's first play to return since the COVID-19 shutdown opened in previews Wednesday night. "Pass Over" is about two Black men who dream of a life without racial injustice. CBS News Broadway contributor Leigh Scheps joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the night and how iconic shows are getting back up and running.

  • U.S. men's track woes continue in Tokyo

    American men once owned the track, but what looked like a promising week in Tokyo has turned nightmarish in a hurry.The state of play: In every Summer Games the U.S. has participated in, at least one man has gone home with a track gold medal. Just four events remain in Tokyo to keep that streak alive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFriday: 5K and 4x400 relay heatSaturday: 1500, 4x400 final, marathonDriving the news: There have b

  • Allyson Felix Wins Final Gold with US Women's 4x400m Relay Team at Tokyo Olympics

    Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.

  • Day 15 Olympic roundup: New USA dynasty, impressive results for track and hoops

    Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.

  • Texas Freight Forwarder Files Bankruptcy

    Trucking, logistics, and airfreight companies are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after a Texas freight forwarder filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week. Atlantic Worldwide Shipping LLC of Houston filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday. In its filing, the freight forwarder lists its assets as between $100,000 and $500,000 and its liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company states that it has up to

  • Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

    Allyson Felix will auction the Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes sneakers she designed with an exclusive NFT.

  • Julia Grosso kicks Canada to women's soccer gold in sudden death shootout over Sweden

    Canada followed up its semifinal stunner over the USWNT with its first Olympic gold medal.

  • Swimming federation to splash millions on African strategy

    After an Olympics of too little diversity in the swimming pool, and less on the medal podium, the sport's governing body is investing tens of millions of dollars to change that by 2024. Elite training centers in Africa and scholarship programs worldwide are part of a strategy to help athletes emerge from outside the sport’s power bases. Of 105 medals won in the pool at the Tokyo Games, almost half went to Americans and Australians.

  • Idaho business group to Legislature: Don’t tell us what to do with COVID-19 vaccines

    “As usual, Lt. Governor McGeachin is the one out of touch with Idaho voters, pandering to a vocal minority to score political points in her race for governor,” according to the letter.

  • U.S. men have one final shot at gold in 1,600-meter relay

    American sprinters as well as middle- and long-distance runners are O for the Olympics in gold medals. Allyson Felix might get a shot in 1,600 relay.

  • Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

    Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.

  • US Women's Volleyball Now Has a Shot at History – and Their Reaction Was Everything

    The United States womens volleyball team has never won a gold medal in Olympic competition, but with the way things are shaping up right now in Tokyo, they could achieve that goal by going on a revenge tour against two teams that have kept them from winning the ultimate prize in several recent Olympics.

  • Richard Bland calls out Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter for not yelling 'fore'

    Richard Bland has played professionally since 1996 and he's showing his veteran insight on Twitter towards Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020: Alex Karras bigger than life on field, in front of camera

    Detroit Lions d-lineman Alex Karras was a looming force in the 1960s. So why did it take so long for him to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?