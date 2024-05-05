U.S. men’s soccer star John Tolkin teases new hair for Paris

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. men’s soccer team is returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. John Tolkin, who signed professionally when he was 17, says it’s due to “investment in youth.”

“You see so many young guys now coming through the pipeline,” Tolkin said during the U.S. Olympic Media Summit in April.

The 21-year-old from Chatham, New Jersey rose through the ranks to become one of Major League Soccer’s top young players. Now, Tolkin is looking to lead the U.S. men to the Olympic podium.

“There’s been ups and downs and I think that’s natural, but I think as athletes we’re kind of used to that and I think the tough times only help in the end,” Tolkin said.

Tolkin is known for his unique hairstyles throughout the years, including a bleached-blonde mullet and dreadlocks. He teased ahead to the fun hairstyle he is planning to debut in Paris.

“Something’s coming, a blast from the past,” Tolkin said. “I love changing things up and it’s something I think is fun.”

