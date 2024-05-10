U.S. Men’s Olympic Team to play at Children’s Mercy Park in June

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City will be the last stop for the U.S. men’s Olympic soccer team before they head to France for the 2024 Olympics.

Team USA will face Asian champion Japan at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 via SeatGeek. Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members will have access to a pre-sale beginning at 4 p.m. today.

The U.S. Men’s Olympic Team is returning to the Olympics this summer for the first time since 2008 with all Olympic men’s teams restricted to players under the age of 23, with each team allowed three overage players on its roster. The women’s teams will play with their senior teams.

While the final Olympic roster will be named after their match against Japan, former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio is expected to be named to the team. SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp could also be selected for the roster.

The USA will kick off with the opening match of the tournament at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24—two days before the opening ceremony—against host France at Stade de Marseille in Marseille. The U.S. will face New Zealand at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 in Marseille and finish the group stage against Guinea at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

Chiefs RB Louis Rees-Zammit describes transition from rugby to football

This match adds to a Kansas City summer filled with international soccer.

Children’s Mercy Park will host two-time Copa América champions Peru when they face Canada on June 25 at 5 p.m. in the 2024 Copa América tournament group stage.

USA will face two-time World Cup champions and two-time Olympic gold medalists Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium on July 1 at 8 p.m. USA’s senior roster is undefeated in Kansas City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.