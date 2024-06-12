U.S. men’s Olympic team ends week in Kansas City with loss to Japan

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The summer of international soccer in Kansas City got off to a rough start on Tuesday night before the first whistle even blew for the USA and Japan men’s Olympic teams.

Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park was sparing lots of soccer fans, even for a weeknight. While official attendance numbers were not collected, there was a slim number of fans that graced the stadium for the under-23 teams who will represent their respective countries in Paris next month.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

They watched a poor showing from the USA in a 2-0 loss to Japan which has one of the strongest youth programs in the world. Japan are also coming off of winning the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in May.

After Koki Saito flicked the ball off the right arm of defender Bryan Reynolds at the edge of the penalty area, striker Shota Fujio scored in the sixth minute from the penalty mark for the first goal of the match.

Mao Hosoya scored Japan’s second goal in the 69th minute after Shunsuke Mito’s shot was blocked by USA goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Hosoya was in the center of the box for the tap-in.

“It wasn’t the performance that we had,” head coach Marko Mitrović said about his team’s performance since the process of training for the Olympics began last October.

“In some moments, we just didn’t look like like we usually do on the field. This is the last event before the Olympics that has no price if I would say like that. This is the best time to kind of go through this challenge and just to learn to analyze that and to move forward because we strongly believe that this group can do much better than then they show today. However, I would still say that we had a great opponent today, Japan. It’s not just about us today, it was about them, and I think that they put great performance and actually they kind of also impact our performance today.”

The United States lacked any cohesion in the first half with former Sporting Omaha striker Duncan McGuire tracking to the backline to attempt to spark some offense. The team also struggled with Japan’s direct style of attack but the backline had their strong moments.

“The game today wasn’t who we are, wasn’t the identity that was shown over the course of kind of this building course towards the Olympics,” winger Paxten Aaronson said.

“We didn’t do a good job of going as a unit and pressing them. They kind of found that easy to play between the Lines. We weren’t really compact enough and we didn’t choose the right moments to go. I thought in the second half, we came out better, created a couple of chances. We weren’t decisive enough in the two final boxes, finishing the attacks and then preventing them and against a really solid and disciplined team. They cause problems.”

“I think we defended well,” captain and midfielder Tanner Tessmann said. “They had chances but we did a great job to get back and recover the ball and to block the crosses. Second half, we definitely improved in how we were pressing and how we were defending. We locked down a lot more in the second half and we had a bit more of the ball. So we definitely had a good halftime talk and changed a couple of things and it definitely showed.”

Sporting KC: See more stories from FOX4

Japan outshot the Americans 13 (three on target) to just two USA shots and neither was on target.

Overage center back Walker Zimmerman, Tessmann, and Aaronson were some of the few bright spots for the team. Zimmerman was the only overage player on the team at 31 years old and Mitrović has not guaranteed if the team will use all three overage slots that teams are given.

The team spent the week in Kansas City in a setting that was meant for former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio who was injured and unable to play in the match. USA was also without midfielder Aidan Morris who reportedly left the camp to be transferred from MLS side Columbus Crew to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC.

A loss only stings slightly for the team that still has ample time to prepare for one of the world’s biggest stages. Rosters must be submitted by July 3.

This will be the first men’s Olympic soccer tournament for the United States since 2008 and they will open against host France on July 24, then meet New Zealand and Guinea. The team is confident that they can be the first U.S. men’s team to bring home an Olympic medal.

“I think at the moment, we’re pretty excited about the Olympics still and I think we have a great group,” Tessmann said. “The U.S. has never brought home a medal and I think this team can do that. So we’re looking forward to it and we’ll give it our all.”

The match kicks off a summer slate of soccer that can serve practically any football fan in the Kansas City area.

Along with the home matches of the KC Current and Sporting KC, Peru and Canada will come to Children’s Mercy Park to play in the Copa America tournament on June 25, while the U.S. senior men’s team will be at Arrowhead Stadium hosting Uruguay on July 1.

Teal Rising: More Kansas City Current stories on FOX4

The Current will host Houston Dash, Tigres UANL and Pachuca as part of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on July 20, July 27 and August 1 at CPKC Stadium. The Current will also host The Women’s Cup and face South African side Mamelodi Sundowns on August 14. The championship game and third-place game will be played on August 17.

In addition to participating in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against FC Dallas on July 10, Sporting KC will also host Leagues Cup matches against the Chicago Fire and Mexican side Toluca FC on July 28 and August 5.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.