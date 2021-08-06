U.S. men finally playing their best basketball, ready for rematch with France for gold

TOKYO – For perhaps the first time since coming to the Olympics, there’s an aura around the U.S. men’s basketball team.

It hasn’t been earned easily. Team USA struggled through a training camp, lost three times to other teams in the Olympic tournament and looked quite vulnerable even in some of its wins. But on the eve of a gold medal game against France, there’s finally a sense that the Americans are playing at a level nobody else can match.

“There were some growing pains,” point guard Damian Lillard said. “We lost our first game here, but we showed our character as a group, being resilient, not listening to the noise. Now we find ourselves with a chance to do what we came here for and it’s made this experience that much more fun.”

France, of course, is the team that delivered Team USA its most significant defeat on July 25, coming from seven points behind with 3:41 left to run away with an 83-76 win. That loss was the Americans’ first in the Olympics since 2004 when it had to settle for a bronze medal, a result that led to a complete overhaul of USA Basketball.

At that point in the Games, this team was giving off some of the same vibes. There were questions about roster construction and why certain players who wanted to be part of this team were sitting at home. There was criticism directed at Gregg Popovich for trying to import too much of the San Antonio Spurs system instead of the more freewheeling approach of his predecessor, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

INSIDE SCOOP IN TOKYO: Subscribe to our Olympic newsletter now

TEXT WITH US AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: Subscribe to texts, where we’ll be your official guide to the Games

But Jerry Colangelo, who is overseeing his last Olympics as managing director of the men’s national team, essentially took the position that there would be no need to apologize if the U.S. took home the gold medal in the end.

“If we win it’ll put to rest a lot of things that have been said – all the doom and gloom,” Colangelo said. “If we don’t win people will have their opportunity to take their shots at anyone they wish to. I have to look in the mirror and know I gave my best, and I can tell you in advance the answer is yes and I believe we’re going to win. If we win, we can have a good night.”

Story continues

Kevin Durant and Team USA seek gold.

That seems far more realistic now than it did a week ago.

Though this U.S. team may not be perfectly built, though it may have more vulnerabilities than the kinds of All-Star laden teams it is used to bringing to the Olympics, it is also capable of devastating stretches like we saw against Spain and Australia where the Americans fell behind by double digits but flipped the games almost immediately by cranking up their defensive pressure.

It’s also clear that the addition of Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker, who wasn’t part of the pre-Olympic preparations because they were still involved in the NBA Finals, make a massive difference in both flow of the offense and shotmaking around Kevin Durant. They’ve arguably been the second- and third-most important players during this entire run.

“You could tell they wanted to be here, wanted to make a statement, wanted to play together and in limited practices we’ve still worked very hard on what we have to do,” Popovich said. “They haven’t missed a beat. They’ve been so coachable, so I just believe in them.”

And now perhaps American basketball fans are ready to believe in this team. Still, France is a serious opponent and one that is well-designed to exploit Team USA’s weak spot inside. The U.S. came to this tournament essentially without a traditional center, hoping to rely on a frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green but have essentially found that their best lineups are usually even smaller with Green at center and Durant at power forward.

That presents some interesting challenges against French center Rudy Gobert, and in the first matchup the French team really hurt the U.S. at times by pairing him with another 7-footer in Moustapha Fall.

The other side of that coin, though, is that the Americans know what’s coming this time. And having already played France could turn out to be a bit of an advantage, even if the concept of revenge doesn’t really apply here.

“Considering it’s the gold medal game, you want to end with a gold medal,” Adebayo said. “It’s not really about getting them back, we just have to take care of business.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tokyo Olympics: U.S. men's hoops team ready for rematch with France