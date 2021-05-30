U.S. men fail to qualify for Olympic 3×3 basketball; U.S. women qualify

OlympicTalk
·2 min read
The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3×3 basketball, while a women’s team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson made up the U.S. women’s team that qualified for Tokyo by placing in the top three at a tournament in Graz, Austria, that was postponed 14 months and moved from India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robbie Hummel, an All-Big Ten forward at Purdue who briefly retired in 2017 after playing in the NBA and overseas, headlined a less-heralded U.S. men’s team that was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Netherlands 21-16.

Hummel, who led the U.S. to the 2019 World title, was joined in Graz by Dominique Jones, Kareem Maddox and Joey King, none of whom have played an NBA regular-season game. Active NBA players do not compete in international 3×3 competition and were not going to be on the Olympic team, had the U.S. men qualified.

This marks the first time in history that the U.S. failed to qualify for an Olympic men’s or women’s basketball event. It qualified for the 32 traditional Olympic basketball tournaments and earned a medal all 30 times in participated (excluding the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games, for which both teams qualified).

In 3×3, half-court games end after 10 minutes or once a team scores 21 in an outdoor venue. There’s a 12-second shot clock. Made shots count for one point, or two points if beyond the arc.

Olympic 3×3 is an eight-nation tournament for each gender. The top three nations in the men’s world rankings as of Nov. 1, 2019, automatically qualified. The U.S. was ranked fifth at the time, behind Serbia, Russia, China and Mongolia, despite winning the world title four months earlier.

In Tokyo, the U.S. women’s team is likely to be made up of some of the top WNBA players who will not be on the 12-woman team in traditional basketball.

Dolson, Plum, Gray, Samuelson and Napheesa Collier, who was originally named to the 3×3 qualifying team then replaced by Samuelson, are among the 37 total players in the U.S. women’s national team pool. The 12-woman roster in five-on-five basketball is also expected to be drawn from that pool.

U.S. men fail to qualify for Olympic 3×3 basketball; U.S. women qualify originally appeared on NBCSports.com

    Robbie Hummel had hoped to lead the US to the Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images The US men's 3x3 team has failed to qualify for this summer's Olympics, marking the first time a Team USA basketball has missed out on a Games they have entered. The American disappointment was offset by the women's team booking their place in Tokyo. The men's team were the defending world champions but the roster at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Austria had only one player, Robbie Hummel, with any meaningful NBA experience. The team lost in the quarterfinals to the Netherlands on Sunday, ending their hopes of winning a place in Tokyo. No current NBA players were being considered for the 3x3 tournament at the Olympics. The women's team, meanwhile, finished in the top three of the qualifying tournament ensuring their place at the Olympics. The team has plenty of WNBA experience thanks to the likes of Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson. The rules for 3x3 basketball are made for a faster-paced competition than five-on-five. Teams play with one- and two-point baskets over a single 10-minute period (with a 12-second shot clock), though a game can end sooner if a team reaches 21 points inside the distance. In April, Hummel spoke to the Guardian about the US's struggles in the 3x3 game. "Part of it is a numbers game," said Hummel, who balanced his preparations for Tokyo with his NCAA tournament broadcasting responsibilities for Westwood One radio. "We just haven't had as many people playing. It hasn't been as popular here as it has been in Serbia or some of the Eastern European countries or even Asia for that matter. Another barrier is that I think that in my 3x3 career, I've played in like two events in North America. There's some serious barriers to the game I think for countries on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, because [the tournaments are] just so far away and they're not easy to get to. It's not like you can just drive down the street to play in a Fiba 3x3 event. You've got to fly to Seoul, or you got to fly over to Europe and catch a connecting flight to a place like no Novi Sad, Serbia, or fly into an airport and drive a couple hours. These events aren't always easy to get to." The US men's and women's teams are expected to dominate the traditional five-on-five tournament at the Olympics, with WNBA and NBA stars set to compete. The US teams have never failed to win a medal at any Olympics they have participated in. The US teams qualified for the 1980 Olympics in Moscow but boycotted the Games.

