U-M president Santa Ono, Jim Harbaugh release coordinated message about contract negotiations

Michigan football fans — and the whole college football world, really — are waiting with bated breath about the status of head coach Jim Harbaugh and his contract negotiations.

A year after flirting with the NFL, Harbaugh is at it again, as the two sides work towards potentially reaching a long-term deal.

It appears that that deal is coming together, considering what happened on Thursday. First, University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono released a statement on Twitter saying that he is having productive conversations with Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel. The Michigan football Twitter account responded immediately with a quote tweet, with a Harbaugh quote which continues to be a little non-descript, but the timing indicates that he’s working to get back to Ann Arbor.

We’ll see what happens from here, but things do need to get buttoned up in short order. Jan. 15 is the deadline for players who could declare for the NFL draft to make their decision one way or the other. And then, there’s the recruiting piece, as well.

Harbaugh did release a statement last week indicating that he intends to return to Ann Arbor this next year, but he did still have a Zoom interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday, throwing cold water on the idea that this will wrap up in the near-term.

Michigan football 2023 schedule

