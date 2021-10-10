Michigan football's win at Nebraska has social media buzzing on wild Saturday

Whew.

That's probably the best way to describe Michigan's 32-29 victory at Nebraska on Saturday night in front of a rocking crowd at Memorial Stadium. The win by the Wolverines will most assuredly keep them in not only the top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll, but will also keep them among the leaders in a Big Ten East race that only appears to be warming up.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan proves it's tough team that can have some fun while pulling off comeback

As the Wolverines and Huskers battled in a surprisingly exciting second half, college football fans had their eyes on what was going down at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska's fighting for its life, this was as charged up as that crowd has looked in years ...



... that's a grinder of a road win for an unbeaten Michigan team that still has stuff to get better at.



Celebrate that. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 10, 2021

No matter what happens the ending of Michigan/Nebraska will be funny. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 10, 2021

This proves 97 Michigan would beat 97 Nebraska lol 😆 — Mervlist (@mervlist) October 10, 2021

Cade McNamara said that other Michigan teams would have lost this game pic.twitter.com/VODjrU05to — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan survives at Nebraska, gets social media's respect