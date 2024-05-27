U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024: How to watch, schedule, preview, athlete list

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

It is the last significant meet before the Olympic Trials from June 27-30, after which the five-man and five-woman teams for the Paris Games will be announced.

The women’s all-around winner at trials automatically makes the Olympic team. The men’s all-around winner at trials makes the team if he is also among the top three on three of the six apparatuses.

Selection committees will choose the rest of the team members, taking into account results at nationals and trials as well as past meets in this Olympic cycle.

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Platform Thursday Men Day 1 8-10:30 p.m. Peacock Friday Women Day 1 8-10 p.m. Peacock Saturday Men Day 2 8-10:30 p.m. CNBC, Peacock Sunday Women Day 2 7-9 p.m. NBC, Peacock

NBC and CNBC broadcasts also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Who is competing at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

The women's field is headlined by Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas.

Biles made her 2024 competition debut by winning the Core Hydration Classic on May 18 to stay undefeated in the all-around since returning last summer from a post-Tokyo Olympic break. She improved on her world-leading all-around score in this Olympic cycle, according to the Gymternet.

Lee competed on three of four events at Classic and posted the top score on balance beam to boost her chances of making the Paris team. She is working her way back after being diagnosed with two kidney diseases in early 2023.

Douglas returned to competition this spring for the first time since the 2016 Rio Games. She withdrew from Classic after falling twice on her opening uneven bars routine and has not publicly announced whether she plans to compete at nationals, but is on the athlete list.

Douglas is not qualified to compete in the all-around this week, but can compete on three of four events and is eligible to vie for an Olympic Trials spot.

Shilese Jones, a two-time world all-around medalist, took second to Biles at Classic and has consistently been the top U.S. gymnast other than Biles over the last 20 months.

Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey are also in contention to return to the Games after placing third and fourth in the all-around at Classic.

On the men's side, the U.S. Championships will include world all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard, 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong and 2021 and 2022 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone.

Last year, Richard, who has 661,000 TikTok followers, became at age 19 the youngest American man to win an individual world medal. He was the first American man to win a world all-around medal since Jonathan Horton, who took bronze in 2010.

Also last year, Hong became at age 19 the youngest U.S. men's all-around champion since Tim Ryan in 1989.

Malone, 24, is expected to compete in the all-around for the first time since a March 2023 high bar dismount fall that led to three right leg surgeries.

Full athlete fields are here.

Day Eight - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

