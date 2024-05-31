U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 Results
All-around and apparatus results from the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Full results are here. ...
Men (Day 1 of 2)
All-Around
1. Brody Malone — 85.95
2. Frederick Richard -- 84.35
3. Donnell Whittenburg -- 83.5
3. Colt Walker -- 83.5
5. Khoi Young — 83.4
5. Shane Wiskus -- 83.4
Floor Exercise
1. Paul Juda — 14.75
2. Yul Moldauer — 14.6
2. Frederick Richard — 14.6
4. Shane Wiskus — 14.45
5. Khoi Young — 14.15
High Bar
1. Brody Malone — 14.9
2. Frederick Richard — 14.4
3. Cameron Bock -- 13.85
4. Khoi Young -- 13.75
4. Jeremy Bischoff -- 13.75
XFINITY U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Broadcast Schedule
Parallel Bars
1. Curran Phillips — 15.5
2. Yul Moldauer — 15.4
3. Colt Walker — 14.95
4. Khoi Young — 14.9
5. Asher Hong — 14.75
Pommel Horse
1. Stephen Nedoroscik — 15.4
2. Patrick Hoopes — 14.95
3. Brandon Dang — 14.65
4. Brody Malone — 14.1
4. Cameron Bock — 14.1
Still Rings
1. Alex Diab — 14.8
2. Asher Hong — 14.5
3. Brody Malone — 14.4
4. Donnell Whittenburg — 14.35
5. Javier Alfonso — 14.25
Vault (One Vault Score)
1. Khoi Young — 14.8
2. Donnell Whittenburg — 14.45
3. Shane Wiskus — 14.3
4. Taylor Christopulos -- 14.25
5. Fred Richard — 14.2
Brody Malone’s comeback reaches Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
At the U.S. Championships, Brody Malone is expected to compete in the all-around for the first time since major leg surgeries.