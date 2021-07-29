U.S. Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold For All-Around Olympic Gymnastics In Tokyo

U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee won a gold medal for women’s individual all-around gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Lee, an 18-year-old from Minnesota, became the highest-qualifying U.S. gymnast for the all-around final after Simone Biles, considered by many to be the world’s greatest gymnast, dropped out of the competition this week. Biles cited mental health concerns in explaining her decision.

Video showed Lee’s family and friends in Minnesota watching her soar to victory, with dozens screaming in delight when it was clear she was going to take home the top prize.

Sunisa Lee is going to win the gold medal in all-around. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/C8sfKMmfc4 — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) July 29, 2021

Lee is the fifth straight American to claim victory in the all-around Olympic final. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won silver and Angelina Melnikova of Russia took home the bronze.

With a total of 57.433 points, Lee edged out Andrade, who became the first Latin American athlete to earn a gymnastics all-around medal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.