U.S. Grant hires Xavier Henry, ex-Putnam City basketball star & NBA guard, as head coach

Another Oklahoma high school basketball legend has joined the coaching ranks in the OKC metro.

Former Putnam City star and NBA player Xavier Henry was hired as U.S. Grant High School's new basketball head coach, the school announced Tuesday.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to coach the U.S. Grant basketball team," Henry said.

Henry joins U.S. Grant with a lengthy background of success and experience. He graduated from Putnam City High School in 2009 and led the Pirates to back-to-back Class 6A state titles while being named a McDonald's All-American.

Henry went on to spend one season at Kansas before declaring for the NBA Draft, where he was selected 12th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2010. He played five seasons in the NBA and had stints with the Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the OKC Blue, the Thunder's G-League affiliate, in his final career stop in 2017.

Henry averaged 5.7 points in 185 games throughout his NBA career.

He was inducted into the Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.

Since retiring, Henry has created a training academy for basketball players in the Oklahoma City area called "X Marks the Shot." The academy focuses on developing players' shooting skills, agility and basketball IQ through personalized training programs and mentorship from experienced coaches.

U.S. Grant is emerging from a challenging season, going winless in its 20 games. The program has not had a winning season in nearly two decades.

The Generals' lack of recent success is a reality Henry is looking to change in his first year at the helm.

"I'm excited to pass on the knowledge I've gained during my playing years to helping these kids excel both on and off the floor," Henry said. "I look forward to teaching them the importance of discipline, faith, and the will to persevere!"

