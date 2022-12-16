U.G.L.Y. sweater workout

Reuters

The suspect was identified as Xavier Starks and victims as Stacie Vereen and Travis Ritter, who were colleagues at the clinic, according to a release from the Wyomissing Police Department. Starks came to the medical office to confront Vereen after the couple broke up, according to a media release. Ritter attempted to intervene when Starks pulled out a handgun and shot Vereen in the face or neck, Police Chief John Phillips told reporters.