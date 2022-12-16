U.G.L.Y. sweater workout
Planet Fitness joins LION Lunch Hour to share the U.G.L.Y. sweater workout routine you can do this holiday season.
NBA star Damian Lillard shares the strength and conditioning workout he used to help recover from an injury to return to the court.
Outgoing White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he “doesn’t have a clue” what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to accomplish by calling for a state grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes” related to COVID-19 vaccines. “I don’t have a clue … what he’s asking for. I mean, we have a vaccine that,…
Researchers dubbed the BQ and XBB strains of COVID-19 “the most resistant to date.”
Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
In October, investigative reporter Olivia Raisner visited five anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers—clinics that often receive state funding, despite providing no medical services and pushing disinformation to dissuade pregnant people from choosing abortion—in Indiana. She entered each clinic armed with her pregnant friend’s urine, a button on her shirt that secretly doubled as a camera, and scheduled appointments. There, she declined to sign any paperwork that asked her not to record conversa
"The last chemo session was rough," Fonda shared, noting it was "hard to accomplish much of anything."
The Miami Dolphins moved to a new practice complex this year at their home football stadium in Miami Gardens. They left behind a sprawling compound in Davie on the campus of Nova Southeastern University.
Pinpointing the incidence rate of Parkinson's disease can help bring more funding and research, experts say.
The best advice? Don't self-diagnose among common illnesses and get tested.
The 58-year-old supermodel shared some of her favorite wellness practices while posing in a bikini.
The Root has reported on countless stories of racial disparity in healthcare. And now we are learning that this disparity impacts our mental health as well as our physical health.
The reality is that COVID is here to stay. We need to come to terms with the unknowns and potential curveballs ahead.View Entire Post ›
Pediatrician Kathryn MacKinlay said when her sick, feverish daughter started yelling and hearing voices, she knew not to panic and what to do.
As COVID-19 cases rise and respiratory viruses like flu and RSV continue to surge, masking will be important to help keep people safe, especially over the holidays.
The suspect was identified as Xavier Starks and victims as Stacie Vereen and Travis Ritter, who were colleagues at the clinic, according to a release from the Wyomissing Police Department. Starks came to the medical office to confront Vereen after the couple broke up, according to a media release. Ritter attempted to intervene when Starks pulled out a handgun and shot Vereen in the face or neck, Police Chief John Phillips told reporters.
Pharmacies across the country have been cutting back hours and shuttering stores, which may hinder access to prescriptions.
The widow of the soccer journalist revealed he experienced chest pressure shortly before he died. Here's what to know about aortic aneurysms.
Social media posts with thousands of views misleadingly claim lipid nanoparticles -- the substance that serves as the delivery system for mRNA vaccines -- are harmful as they "distribute disorders across several organ systems in the body". While serious side effects have been recorded following mRNA vaccination, these have been extremely rare, safety data from inoculation programmes around the world indicates. Experts told AFP that lipid nanoparticles have not been linked to organ disorders."Inj
White House officials are announcing steps to provide more Covid testing, vaccinations and supplies as cases tick up amid another winter wave of infections.
Each household can place one order for four free COVID-19 test kits through the U.S. Postal Service. The orders will begin to ship out next week.