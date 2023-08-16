U football reaches training camp midpoint with ‘a long way to go’

Tuesday marked the approximate midpoint of training camp for the Gophers football team, and for the second time in two weeks, fans had a chance to see it up close. Those viewing the camp's final open practice might not have seen all the wrinkles for the Aug. 31 opener against Nebraska, but coach P.J. Fleck believes his team is rounding into shape.

"I really like this football team; I told you that back in January," he said. "Whatever you put in front of them, they just run right through and knock down. We've got a long way to go. … We've got a lot of challenges ahead."

The Gophers went through team and individual drills wearing shells (helmets and shoulder pads) and playing a "thud" tempo in which players make the initial hit but don't tackle ball-carriers to the ground. The Gophers presumably will ramp up the hitting for a scrimmage on Thursday in preparation for the visit from the Cornhuskers in two weeks.

Tuesday's practice, though, gave Fleck a chance to assess his team's progress and adjust what's needed leading to the season opener. Here are some subjects:

Key players given rest

Both Athan Kaliakmanis, the likely starter at quarterback, and Tyler Nubin, an All-America candidate at safety, participated in individual drills but sat out most of the offense vs. defense sessions. That led some fans to wonder what was happening.

The move was planned, Fleck said, to limit wear and tear on the two. Backup Cole Kramer took the bulk of the first-team reps on passing plays.

"Nothing big,'' Fleck said, adding that data compiled by the team's training staff prompted the trainers to ease off the two players for a day. "… They're both full go [Wednesday]."

Running back decision will wait

In his seven years at Minnesota, Fleck always has had a running back that's the clear-cut No. 1 entering the season until this year. That role was filled so well by Mohamed Ibrahim, who finished his Gophers career last season as the school's career leading rusher.

Fleck likely will chose among Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler, senior Bryce Williams, redshirt freshman Zach Evans and true freshman Darius Taylor to earn the starting role, though carries will be divvied up.

"It's definitely going to be a committee approach," Fleck said. "I don't think you're gonna see, you know, what we had last year with Mohamed having 30, 40 carries a game. … We have too much depth."

Catching on nicely

A couple of highlights Tuesday were great catches by veterans Daniel Jackson and Chris Autman-Bell.

Jackson hauled in a 50-yard pass from Kramer during a play in which he leapt to catch the ball, had it knocked out of his hands by cornerback Justin Walley, then recollected the ball to complete the reception while hitting the turf.

Autman-Bell, recovering from a season-ending knee injury, jumped high amid traffic to snag a throw from Drew Viotto in the end zone during a seven-on-seven drill.

Smith turning heads again

Redshirt freshman defensive end Anthony Smith, an athletic, 6-6, 285-pounder, continues to have a strong camp, so much so that Fleck had a friendly warning for the pro scouts attending Tuesday's practice.

"The NFL scouts come here and say, 'Hey, who's that guy?' I say, 'You can't touch him just yet.'"

Etc.

* Redshirt sophomore tight end Jameson Geers, with one leg wearing an immobilizing splint, did not practice but walked along the sidelines. Fleck said he doesn't expect Geers to miss a significant amount of time. "It won't be too long," Fleck said.